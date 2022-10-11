Business

Basel Committee issues update on adoption of regulatory framework

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), over the weekend, issued its progress update on the adoption of the Basel regulatory framework. According to a press release “the update summary and monitoring dashboard set out the jurisdictional adoption status of the Basel III standards as of end-September 2022.

 

“It covers the Basel III post-crisis reforms published by the Committee in December 2017 and the finalised minimum capital requirements for market risk of January 2019.

These reforms are due to take effect from January 1, 2023, as announced by the Governors and Heads of Supervision in March 2020.”

 

The statement noted that since the previous update as of end-September 2021, member jurisdictions have made further progress in implementing the Basel III standards with past due dates as well as the finalised reforms with the January 1, 2023 due date.

 

The monitoring dashboard introduced last year has been further refined and provides the full implementation history of standards by member jurisdictions including the publication and implementation dates of their domestic regulations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank Nigeria partners Learntor on youths’ digital training

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Learntor, a digital transformational training and consultancy company, has provided intensive Digital Technology training for select youths, being part of the bank’s youth development initiative. The training focused on developing capacity of the youths in Agile, Scrum, Data Analytics, Business Analysis, Cyber Security, and Scrum Master Certification. Speaking during a […]
Business

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebook’s legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firm’s tools were “powerful, and dangerous.” The brief warns that the growth of “a robust, unchecked, commercial market for cyber-surveillance tools would dramatically increase […]
Business

Isabella Uzuakpunwa crowned Cussons Baby of the year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s foremost Baby Brand, Cussons Baby concluded yet another successful season of its flagship baby competition, Cussons Baby Moments Competition for its 8th season, which saw Isabella Uzuakpunwa emerge baby of the year at the grand finale held at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Lagos. The finale which had all the attributes of a grand finale […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica