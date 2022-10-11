Basel Committee issues update on adoption of regulatory framework

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), over the weekend, issued its progress update on the adoption of the Basel regulatory framework. According to a press release “the update summary and monitoring dashboard set out the jurisdictional adoption status of the Basel III standards as of end-September 2022.

“It covers the Basel III post-crisis reforms published by the Committee in December 2017 and the finalised minimum capital requirements for market risk of January 2019.

These reforms are due to take effect from January 1, 2023, as announced by the Governors and Heads of Supervision in March 2020.”

The statement noted that since the previous update as of end-September 2021, member jurisdictions have made further progress in implementing the Basel III standards with past due dates as well as the finalised reforms with the January 1, 2023 due date.

The monitoring dashboard introduced last year has been further refined and provides the full implementation history of standards by member jurisdictions including the publication and implementation dates of their domestic regulations.

