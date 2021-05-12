Business

Basel Committee, others survey clients, non-bank intermediaries on margin calls

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

International standard setters for banks, market infrastructures and securities markets, including the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), have issued a survey on the use of margin calls as part of an examination into liquidity shortfalls during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic (March and April 2020).

In press release posted on its website, the BCBS said it was partnering with the other committees to invite clients (i.e., entities that participate in these markets through an intermediary) and non-bank intermediaries to complete a survey on a voluntary basis. Separately the committees are collecting data from central counterparties (CCPs) and bank intermediaries.

In November 2020, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) published a Holistic Review of the March Market Turmoil, noting that some market participants in the non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) sector experienced a Covid-19 related liquidity shock in March 2020. The report also noted that increased volatility triggered margin calls, which contributed to a “dash for cash.” “As part of the work programme to enhance the resilience of the NBFI sector, the G20 agreed that the FSB should coordinate with the Committees to look at issues around margin calls during the early stages of the Covid-19. “In particular, an ad-hoc group comprising representatives of the committees´ members would carry out a data-driven analysis of cleared and uncleared margin in that period and make policy recommendations, as appropriate. The results of this work will be incorporated in the overall FSB NBFI work, with a report delivered to the G20 by the FSB,” the release said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

N11.5bn bond: Axxela achieves dual-listing on NSE, FMDQ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Axxela Limited has successfully achieved a dual-listing of Axxela Funding 1 Plc N11.5billion Series 1 Bond, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Financial Market Dealers Quotation, over-thecounter (FMDQ-OTC) market. The Senior Secured Bond Issue with a 7-year fixed rate is part of its N50 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a special purpose […]
Business

FDC: Exchange rate convergence unlikely for now

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction EIU forecast official rate could be devalued to $450 per dollar   As the recent weakness of the naira at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window (NAFEX rate) continues to fuel speculation of an imminent devaluation of the naira, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC) has said that although it is expecting another currency […]
Business

Dangote rewards 20 cement promo winners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano State.   The winners, who were handed the one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities, also received instant bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica