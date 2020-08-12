Basel Committee releases documents on risk, resilience

T

he Basel Committee has released operational resilience and principles for the Sound Management of Operational Risk (PSMOR) consultative documents.

In a statement posted on its website, the Committee said: “In recent years, the growth of technology-related threats has increased the importance of banks’ operational resilience. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the need to address these threats even more pressing.

“Given the critical role played by banks in the global financial system, increasing banks’ resilience to absorb shocks from operational risks, such as those arising from pandemics, cyber incidents, technology failures or natural disasters, will provide additional safeguards to the financial system as a whole.”

The Committee stated that given that a concerted operational resilience effort may not prevent a significant shock resulting from a specific hazard, it is seeking comments on proposed principles for operational resilience “that aim to mitigate the impact of potentially severe adverse events by enhancing banks’ ability to withstand, adapt to and recover from them.”

It added: “By building upon existing guidance and current practices, the Committee is seeking to develop a coherent framework and avoid duplication. The proposed operational resilience principles focus on governance; operational risk management; business continuity planning and testing; mapping interconnections and interdependencies; third-party dependency management; incident management; and resilient cyber security and ICT.”

