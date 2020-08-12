Business

Basel Committee releases documents on risk, resilience

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

T

he Basel Committee has released operational resilience and principles for the Sound Management of Operational Risk (PSMOR) consultative documents.

 

 

In a statement posted on its website, the Committee said: “In recent years, the growth of technology-related threats has increased the importance of banks’ operational resilience. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the need to address these threats even more pressing.

 

 

 

“Given the critical role played by banks in the global financial system, increasing banks’ resilience to absorb shocks from operational risks, such as those arising from pandemics, cyber incidents, technology failures or natural disasters, will provide additional safeguards to the financial system as a whole.”

 

 

The Committee stated that given that a concerted operational resilience effort may not prevent a significant shock resulting from a specific hazard, it is seeking  comments on proposed principles for operational resilience “that aim to mitigate the impact of potentially severe adverse events by enhancing banks’ ability to withstand, adapt to and recover from them.”

 

 

It added: “By building upon existing guidance and current practices, the Committee is seeking to develop a coherent framework and avoid duplication. The proposed operational resilience principles focus on governance; operational risk management; business continuity planning and testing; mapping interconnections and interdependencies; third-party dependency management; incident management; and resilient cyber security and ICT.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Creative sector: Netflix’s hunt to boost employment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The initiative by leading streaming entertainment service provider, Netflix, is set to boost employment in Nigeria with regard to the creative industry. The entertainment service provider, which recently incorporated Nigerian Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife TV series into its portfolio, expressed commitment to partner with talented Nigerian practitioners in the creative industry to showcase their stories on […]
Business

Power distribution market shortfall surges to N1.83trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

SUBSIDY Federal Government is bearing the burden of N20 per kilowatt deficit recorded from electricity tariff, as against N50 per kilowatt every customer ought to pay   T he total shortfall suffered by Nigeria’s power distribution market has surged to N1.83 trillion in the last four years.     This deficit, a statistics of the […]
Business

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala touts training as development economist

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director- General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has said that her training as a development economist makes her eminently qualified for the job. Speaking during a webinar hosted by Chatham House yesterday, Okonjo- Iweala dismissed suggestions in some quarters that her not having been in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: