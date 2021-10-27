Business

Basel III: More Nigerian banks'll issue Eurobonds

Citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) planned implementation of Basel III guidelines as well as the currently “supportive” external environment, analysts at Tellimer Research have predicted that more Nigerian lenders will head for the international market to issue additional tier 1 capital. In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts stated that Access Bank had already set the pace by raising additional tier 1 capital, adding that “given its (Access Bank) success, other banks could follow suit.”

They said: “From November 2021, Nigerian banks will begin implementing specific guidelines from Basel III, as put forward by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The guidelines were originally set to kick off in 2020, but the regulator rescheduled, given the negative impact of COVID on the banking sector. “According to CBN, the banks will undergo a parallel run for six months with a possible addition of three months, during which the new guidelines will run concurrently with existing Basel II guidelines. If the banks perform satisfactorily, the Basel III guidelines will then take full effect.”

The financial website, Investopedia, states that the Basel Accords are a series of three sequential banking regulation agreements (Basel I, II, and III) set by the Basel Committee on Bank Supervision (BCBS) that are designed to ensure that financial institutions maintain enough capital on account to meet their obligations and also absorb unexpected losses. Specifically, the latest accord – Basel III – which was agreed upon in November 2010, requires banks to have a minimum amount of common equity and a minimum liquidity ratio. According to the Tellimer Research analysts, the Nigerian banking sector, under Basel III, in the short to medium term “should be equipped with better capital quality, stronger levels of capital and robust liquidity positions. There is also the benefit of reduced risk-taking given the additional restrictions on concentrated exposures.”

They, however, noted that the incoming regulations mean changes for some banks – “and these changes have both positives and negatives.” Shedding further light on the implications of the incoming rules for Nigerian lenders, the analysts said: “One of the interesting outcomes from Basel III is the introduction of additional tier 1 capital (hybrid instruments and mostly perpetual), which banks can issue to strengthen their capital positions. “Ahead of CBN’s planned implementation, Access Bank became the first to issue an additional tier 1 Eurobond worth $500 million.

The capital raise was oversubscribed by north of 200 per cent, with a final coupon pricing of 9.1 per cent. The banking group still has numerous expansions to carry out across Africa, in line with its strategy to operate across 22 countries (currently 13), hence the need to raise capital. “Following Access Bank’s successful raise, we could see other banks coming to the international market to issue additional tier 1 capital, ahead of the implementation of the guidelines.

“The external environment is also supportive, given the recent Eurobond issuance by the Nigerian government, which was four times oversubscribed. Across our coverage, we highlight FBNH as a potential bank that will take this route to beef up tier 1 capital, as the group’s capital ratios are still low.” New Telegraph reports that Fidelity Bank, last week, concluded a successful Eurobond offering, raising $400 million from the international capital markets through a 5-Year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon. According to a statement issued by the lender, “the total order book from investors peaked at over $750 million before the tightening of the price. However, Fidelity Bank took $400 million, which fell within the acceptable coupon rate in line with the bank’s expectations and cost optimisation aspirations.

The Eurobond was oversubscribed by 1.9x the book size.” The statement said that the Eurobond was managed jointly by JP Morgan, the number one globally ranked investment bank in the global Eurobond league tables, along with Citigroup – number 2 globally behind JP Morgan; and number one in Nigerian Bank Eurobonds – noting that this was “Fidelity Bank’s third highly successful outing in the Eurobond market, having previously issued Eurobonds in 2013 and 2017, building an impressive track record in the global markets.”

