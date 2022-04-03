Faith

Basic rules of apology

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele Comment(0)

My wife and I came up with a book titled, HOW TO APOLOGIZE PROPERLY TO YOUR SPOUSE. In this write up, I like to share with you, my dear reader some rules of apology that we know about.

RULE 1.

Ability to Forgive. I have come across people in the course of my life’s journey who are living in un-forgiveness. Some of such people make it very clear that they will never forgive due to the depth of hurts or pains inflicted on them by those they think offended them.

There are others who say words like ‘I have forgiven him. I have no grudge against him,’ but when they hear about that person or see the person, their body chemistry changes. It’s like a part of their peace, joy and happiness leaks away.

These two examples above are signs that people like these have not yet acquired the Godgiven ability to forgive with all their spirit, mind and body.

Before going into marriage or if already in marriage, couples should deeply and widely search their hearts if they truly love and forgive people (who they think hurt them in the past) the way God wants them to be loved.

To forgive is a decision which will be often made throughout your life time. In trying to acquire the ability to forgive, be aware of the fact that God does not see the people who hurt you and have become your so called enemies the way you see them.

They may have erred, but they remain His children. In Matthew 18:21 when Peter wanted to know from Jesus and asked him ‘Lord how many times must I forgive my brother who sins against me?

As many as seven times?’ Jesus’ answer in verse 22 was, ‘Not seven times… but seventy times seven’. You may wonder what forgiveness has to do with an apology.

A lot I will say. It is not possible to accept an apology from the bottom of your heart if you do not have the ability to forgive and easily forgive. It is not possible for you to apologize from the bottom of your heart if you do not have the ability to be humble, repent and give out forgiveness.

Therefore, before going into marriage and those already in marriage, the foundational rule of apology is the acquisition of the ability to forgive.

Rule 2.

No Excuse Please! Some time ago, a woman was trying to apologize to her husband after a very heated argument.

The woman decided to apologize after she realized that she was wrong. Her apology was something like this ‘I am sorry for what I did but it was how you said what you said that provoked me. I would not have shouted at you if you had not shouted at me. I am sorry’.

That is no apology at all. That woman was just giving excuses. Excuses and apologies cannot peacefully lie on the same bed for a long time. Giving excuses shows that the person has not repented fully and is still trying to justify his/ her actions. James 5:16 says, ‘confess your faults one to another, and pray for one another that you may be healed…’

It is impossible for people who have not repented to confess their ‘faults one to another’.

Simply say ‘I am wrong. I am very sorry. I did not behave well at all, forgive me’. Do not say ‘I am sorry, but the reason I did it was because you provoked me. You caused it…’

Decide today with your intended spouse or with your spouse not to give excuses while apologizing. Agree to apologize to each other wholly and truly. Love you.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Church must remain voice of reason, faith, calmness –Bishop Olumakaiye

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU,

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, takes a look at the deplorable state of security in the nation. He equates it to the state of Israel, which the book of Judges 17:6 depicts as ‘… in those days there was no king in Israel, but every man did what is right in his […]
Faith

Ezekwesili reveals how Nigeria’s debt was cancelled at Adeboye’s 80th birthday

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

One time Minister of Education, Dr. Obi Ezekwesili, has revealed what they did in order to get the United States of America and other Brentwood organisation to write off Nigeria’s debt during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime in 1999.   Ezekwesili was then the Director Due Process Office during Obasanjo’s first term made the revelation […]
Faith

The sin of hypocrisy in the church (2)

Posted on Author Pastor Akomolafe Oluseugu

Hypocrites in the Church are very scrupulous about points of politeness. They genuflect, prostrate or kneel to express special deference to leaders in the Church but they conveniently backstab the same leaders. Hypocrites in the Church will be very careful not to offend an acquaintance with a harsh phrase, and yet they will ruin him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica