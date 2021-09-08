Sports

Basketball: 2021 Men’s Premier League to dunk-off in Akure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2021 edition of the Men’s Premier Basketball League will dunk off today in Akure, the Ondo State capital and Abuja respectively.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has also dismissed rumours over a purported postponement of the kick-off of the season.

Therefore, the federation said 22 teams will commence the race for the sole ticket for the 2021 NBA/FIBA Basketball African League as planned. Eleven teams from the Atlantic Conference will converge on Akure for the conference phase while 11 teams will be in action in the Savannah Conference in Abuja.

Rivers Hoopers, Kwara Falcons, Raptors, Police Baton, Ondo Raiders, Islanders, Coal City, Impressions, CAMAC, Invaders and Lagos Warriors will slug it out at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Akure Township stadium.

 

The Indoor Sports Hall of the Package B (Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja) will play host to Kano Pillars, Niger Potters, Gombe Bulls, Customs, Reformers, Benue Braves, Nigeria Army, City Chiefs, Plateau Peaks and Bauchi Nets in the Savan

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man United jump to third with big Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester beat Spurs, Brighton rescue point against 10-man Sheff Utd Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League with a remarkable victory over Leeds at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice inside the first three minutes, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof adding to the hosts’ lead. Liam Cooper pulled one back for Leeds […]
Sports

Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu Camp opens July 3rd

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to the roadmap released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr Nebeolisa Anako, The final stage of local camping will take place from May-15th- […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Confusion rocks Benin’s camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…Squirrels’ coach in dilemma as COVID-19 bites harder Rohr may lose Simon for same reason All is not well in the camp of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic, as the Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer is at crossroads regarding his squad list for the tie. Dassuyer was expected to name […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica