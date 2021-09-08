Basketball: 2021 Men’s Premier League to dunk-off in Akure

The 2021 edition of the Men’s Premier Basketball League will dunk off today in Akure, the Ondo State capital and Abuja respectively.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has also dismissed rumours over a purported postponement of the kick-off of the season.

Therefore, the federation said 22 teams will commence the race for the sole ticket for the 2021 NBA/FIBA Basketball African League as planned. Eleven teams from the Atlantic Conference will converge on Akure for the conference phase while 11 teams will be in action in the Savannah Conference in Abuja.

Rivers Hoopers, Kwara Falcons, Raptors, Police Baton, Ondo Raiders, Islanders, Coal City, Impressions, CAMAC, Invaders and Lagos Warriors will slug it out at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Akure Township stadium.

The Indoor Sports Hall of the Package B (Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja) will play host to Kano Pillars, Niger Potters, Gombe Bulls, Customs, Reformers, Benue Braves, Nigeria Army, City Chiefs, Plateau Peaks and Bauchi Nets in the Savan

