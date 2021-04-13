Sports

Basketball Clinic ends in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A basketball developmental clinic ended in Gombe, Gombe State at the weekend.

 

The two-day talent hunt which was co-sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria was under the auspices of Adamu Yola Foundation in conjunction with the Jordan Nwora Foundation with all-round development of youths in sports and academic plus social development as the main objectives.

 

The National Basketball Team Manager, Musa Adamu, who is also the host, described the event as a dream come true, more so when it is a form of giving back to society and offering the youngsters good education and better life.

 

Adamu hinted that the clinic had come to stay as an annual event with a view to sustaining and enhancing the coaching skills of the local officials.

 

 

In his remarks at the event, Alex Nwora of Jordan Nwora Foundation noted that clinics of this nature serve as a good avenue for coaches and players to share knowledge while noting that “the biggest thing at moment is about young boys and girls among whom the next generation of basketball stars would emerge”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open: Jones qualifies for first Grand Slam event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Britain’s Francesca Jones qualified for a Grand Slam for the first time with a crushing victory over Lu Jia- Jing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying. The 20-year-old beat China’s Lu 6-0 6-1 in just one hour and one minute. Jones was playing in her first overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw at the […]
Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend.   Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time.   What is […]
Sports

Chukwueze, Onuachu target six points, AFCON ticket

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Two prominent Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu have expressed optimism over the team’s ability to grab six points in the back-to-back encounter against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, Chukwueze said it was important to win the two matches and put the Africa Nations Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica