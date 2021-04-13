Basketball Clinic ends in Gombe

A basketball developmental clinic ended in Gombe, Gombe State at the weekend.

The two-day talent hunt which was co-sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria was under the auspices of Adamu Yola Foundation in conjunction with the Jordan Nwora Foundation with all-round development of youths in sports and academic plus social development as the main objectives.

The National Basketball Team Manager, Musa Adamu, who is also the host, described the event as a dream come true, more so when it is a form of giving back to society and offering the youngsters good education and better life.

Adamu hinted that the clinic had come to stay as an annual event with a view to sustaining and enhancing the coaching skills of the local officials.

In his remarks at the event, Alex Nwora of Jordan Nwora Foundation noted that clinics of this nature serve as a good avenue for coaches and players to share knowledge while noting that “the biggest thing at moment is about young boys and girls among whom the next generation of basketball stars would emerge”.

