Basketball crisis deepens as minister dissolves NBBF’s caretaker committee

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball federation took another dimension as the minister of youth and sports development Sunday Dare the immediate dissolution of the NBBF caretaker committee headed by Musa Kida. In a letter signed by the NBBF secretary- general, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, and addressed to Kida and Florence Adeyanju, a committee member, the sports ministry thanked the duo for their contributions to basketball development in Nigeria.

The letter read: “As you may recall that the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on May 4, 2021, inaugurated the caretaker committees for 31 national sports federations, including basketball, to run the affairs of the respective federations ahead of elections of their new boards. As the Nigeria Basketball Federation prepares for its elective congress, I am directed to inform you that the federation’s caretaker committee has been dissolved with immediate effect.”

The letter came barely 24 hours after Kida kicked against the directives of the ministry that the elective congress is postponed indefinitely. Kida reacted by urging stakeholders to ignore the directives and accused the ministry of attempting to usurp the powers of the NBBF Congress, the only body he claimed had the mandate to direct the shift in date and venue of the exercise. In a statement he signed, Mr Kida said the purported postponement was illegal and a direct usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the 2019 NBBF statutes.

He also noted that the ministry and the Nigeria Olympics Committee, had on numerous occasions, confirmed the existence of a valid constitution sanctioned by the Federation of International Basketball Associations in conducting its affairs as dictated by the NBBF constitution. Meanwhile, Electoral Committee has insisted that the 2021 elections will still go on as earlier scheduled for the ancient city of Benin come Saturday, October 30.

