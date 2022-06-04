Sports

Basketball crisis: Stakeholders call for ban on key actors

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Comment(0)

A group, Concerned Basketball Stakeholders, has called on the Federal Government to ban all the key actors in the crisis rocking the game in the country. In an open letter signed by Muhammad Sulaiman on behalf of the group, the CBS frowned at the state of the game in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ban leaders of the factions that led to Nigeria’s withdrawal from international basketball.

Sulaiman said: “We have to put the records straight, and in addition by asking that the Federal Government to follow the dissolution of the board, with a ban on the key actors holding the game by the jugular over the last many years. We wish to re-affirm that basketball is the goose that can lay the golden egg for our teeming youths, but can also with clinical and well thought out reform, provide the template for other Sports to follow so that Nigerian youths can prosper.” Sulaiman in the letter to the President also added: “Multiple meetings aimed at resolving the crises have yielded no positive results.

The Ministry and the FG have been severally misrepresented many times to FIBA and the public by elements from the Musa Kida faction who have used the well-known blackmail tool of interference to tie the Government and make FIBA call the Government a third party. By this, Nigeria’s sovereignty is being challenged and trampled upon by the NBBF gladiators. “FIBA completely ignored the government’s invitation to visit Nigeria to look into the basketball crises. The Nigeria Olympic Committee was equally snubbed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Okpekpe 10km road race: Forms out in Lagos, Benin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Athletes intending to participate in the eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km road race can now get the registration forms at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere, Lagos state and at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin, Edo state. Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the first road race in West Africa to get a […]
Sports

Kaduna unveils 2022 bid plan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kaduna state has unveiled plans to host the 2022 National Sports Festival. In a brochure released by the Kaduna state ministry of sports, the state governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai said they intended to raise the bar having hosted the 16th edition of the festival. “We have already commenced upgrading the facilities used in 2016 […]
Sports

Aussie Open: Djokovic criticised for medical exemption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world No 1 Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica