Basketball crisis: Stakeholders call for ban on key actors

A group, Concerned Basketball Stakeholders, has called on the Federal Government to ban all the key actors in the crisis rocking the game in the country. In an open letter signed by Muhammad Sulaiman on behalf of the group, the CBS frowned at the state of the game in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ban leaders of the factions that led to Nigeria’s withdrawal from international basketball.

Sulaiman said: “We have to put the records straight, and in addition by asking that the Federal Government to follow the dissolution of the board, with a ban on the key actors holding the game by the jugular over the last many years. We wish to re-affirm that basketball is the goose that can lay the golden egg for our teeming youths, but can also with clinical and well thought out reform, provide the template for other Sports to follow so that Nigerian youths can prosper.” Sulaiman in the letter to the President also added: “Multiple meetings aimed at resolving the crises have yielded no positive results.

The Ministry and the FG have been severally misrepresented many times to FIBA and the public by elements from the Musa Kida faction who have used the well-known blackmail tool of interference to tie the Government and make FIBA call the Government a third party. By this, Nigeria’s sovereignty is being challenged and trampled upon by the NBBF gladiators. “FIBA completely ignored the government’s invitation to visit Nigeria to look into the basketball crises. The Nigeria Olympic Committee was equally snubbed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...