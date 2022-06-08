Basketball Crisis: Time for all past leaders to step down – Ujiri

…as Udoka laments five-year tussle, welcomes change

The Vice-Chairman and President, Toronto Raptors Co-Founder, Masai Ujiri, has lamented the current ban on Nigeria Basketball from international competitions while calling on all gladiators in the crisis to stay away from the sports and allow new people to come and develop the game in Nigeria. According to the Co- Founder of Giants of Africa, it is a sad thing that Nigeria will not be represented at the 2022 Women World Cup as Mali has already been called up by FIFA to replace the country’s national team, D’Tigress, who actually qualified for the competition on the court. “The time for change is now.

I know all athletes, leaders and stakeholders in African sport will not give up on Nigerian basketball, and we will not give up on the youth,” he said. “It’s time for us to move forward. We need a new slate and a new narrative. To do this, all the leaders that have held on to the realms of the Nigerian Basketball Federation for the past several years must all step down. Enough is enough! “The women’s team will be unable to compete in September’s World Cup.

The men’s chances to qualify for the Paris Olympics are in peril.. This is a national shame. He further carpeted the international governing sports body of basketball, FIBA, for further fuelling the drama in Nigeria. Also reacting on the crisis, a former national team player and Head Coach of Celtics, Ime Udoka, lamented the tussle over legitimacy in the basketball scene over the years.

Udoka said on Twitter; “There is a lot of unorganisation and long list of issues historically with Nigeria basketball and changes are needed at the top.” The minister of sports, Sunday Dare, at the weekend inaugurated a 10-man Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the game and boost development

