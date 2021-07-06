Sports

Basketball is on the rise in Nigeria, says Minister

The Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has once again emphasized the importance of developing other sports through private public partnership.

 

The Minister made this assertion at the final of the Dr and Mrs. Daniel Olukoya Women Basketball Championship which held on Sunday in Lagos. “Basketball is on ascendance in Nigeria and nothing confirms that more than the fact that the Tigress and the Tigers will be at the Olympics,” he said.

“This is another great basketball game and the fact that these young ones have exhibited so much skills and abundance of talents gives me hope that the future of basketball in Nigeria is very bright especially when you start from the grass root.

 

“When you catch-them-young from 15, 16, 17, 18 you will realise that the future of both male and female Basketball is indeed very bright.

 

“In the forthcoming Olympics, the Tigers and Tigress will be representing Nigeria as well as Africa and we look forward to an excellent performance. “Team Nigeria first batch to Tokyo leaves on July 5th, while the second batch departs on July 13th. The last batch joins them on July 19th.”

