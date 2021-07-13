Basketball: Minister praises D’Tigers after Argentine win

The Minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare has congratulated the excellent performance of Nigerian male basket ball Team D’Tigers on a second straight win against the 4th seeded Argentine team on Monday.

D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23-point margin (94-71) recording a second major upset in three days.

“Our players showed up for business and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signpost the future of basket ball in Nigeria. I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Meanwhile, D’Tigress are expected to begin their friendlies from Wednesday in Vegas.

Under the tutelage of Col Amedu and coach Otis. They will be playing their first friendly game against Australia on Wednesday.

The minister says he has no doubt about the depth of talents and the game D’Tigress will bring on. He is sure they will show up for business.

