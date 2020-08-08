Sports

Basketball: Nigerian centre, Michael Ojo, dies in Serbia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo died of a heart attack during an individual training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said in a statement on its official website.
“It is with great sadness we hereby inform the public that our former centre Michael Ojo passed away at the age of 27,” Red Star said.
“His sudden death has shocked the club’s players, staff and management alike, as he won three trophies with Red Star and parted company with the club amicably on June 30.”
Ojo played college basketball at Florida State and started his professional career at FMP Belgrade in 2017 before he joined Red Star the following year, reports Reuters.
He won the 2019 Adriatic (ABA) League title, a competition incorporating clubs from the former Yugoslavia, as well as the Serbian league title the same year.
Ojo, born in Lagos and a product of the Tennessee Temple high school, also clinched the ABA League Supercup in 2018.
ABA League Commissioner Dubravko Kmetovic said the organisation was “shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Michael Ojo.”
“Ojo left this world too early, but he left an indelible mark on the basketball community.
“We will remember him as a champion, as a great fighter, a respected team mate and as a respected opponent. During three seasons we had the privilege of enjoying his talent, smile and energy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh […]
Sports

Sanchez is joining Inter, Ole confirms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal. Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large […]
Sports

Pinnick: NFF set to support league clubs for next season’s campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will provide support for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) for next season’s football campaign, as a result of challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: