Basketball: No regrets over withdrawal from international meets – Dare

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dareyesterdayy said the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw basketball from international competitions was not a mistake but rather a deliberate attempt to curb maladministration in sport in Nigeria. Dare said many players in the domestic scene and abroad were unhappy with the infighting in the federation which has crippled the entire basketball sector and also posed a serious threat to the sponsors. The minister said: “Though the decision we have taken might be unpopular and unpleasant to some, it is a necessary decision needed to halt the cascading crisis that has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the growth of basketball in Nigeria. Basketball will rise from this stronger-only if all contending parties agree to put the game and the careers of the athletes first “The Ministry is further Committed to Grassroot Basketball development and will focus on these areas: Organization of Basketball leagues ( Male and Female ) and will find sponsors, organization of youth basketball league.
Related Articles
Osimhen turns down Man United, Newcastle
Super Eagles talismanic striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he wants to stay at Napoli and fight for the Scudetto despite links with other top European clubs. Osimhen has had a stellar campaign in Naples, finding the net 17 times in 30 appearances. However, while Osimhen may have had a very good season, it has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Barca board to hold urgent meeting over Messi
The situation at the Catalan club is described as ‘very complicated’ as Lionel Messi has reportedly informed them he wants to leave. According to Spanish sports publication, Tribuna, Barcelona are planning to hold an urgent board meeting right now, Alfredo Martinez, a reporter in Spanish publication, Onda Cero has tweeted. He added that the situation was ‘very complicated’. Apparently, Messi’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport
The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars’ season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America. Two games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards set for Sunday and Monday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)