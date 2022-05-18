Basketball: No regrets over withdrawal from international meets – Dare

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dareyesterdayy said the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw basketball from international competitions was not a mistake but rather a deliberate attempt to curb maladministration in sport in Nigeria. Dare said many players in the domestic scene and abroad were unhappy with the infighting in the federation which has crippled the entire basketball sector and also posed a serious threat to the sponsors. The minister said: “Though the decision we have taken might be unpopular and unpleasant to some, it is a necessary decision needed to halt the cascading crisis that has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the growth of basketball in Nigeria. Basketball will rise from this stronger-only if all contending parties agree to put the game and the careers of the athletes first “The Ministry is further Committed to Grassroot Basketball development and will focus on these areas: Organization of Basketball leagues ( Male and Female ) and will find sponsors, organization of youth basketball league.

