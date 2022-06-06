Basketball: NOC to approach IOC over FIBA’s position on Nigeria

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is set to approach the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the stance of FIBA on the basketball crisis in the country.

Last month, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development decided to withdraw the country from international basketball while FIBA has threatened to ban Nigeria for some years. FIBA in a letter recently has threatened to sanction Nigeria over its decision to withdraw from international competitions for two years.

In a letter signed by its Head of Legal, Jaime Lamboy, and dated May 18, 2022, the body said Nigeria’s decision was in breach of Article 9.7 of FIBA’s General Statutes. “National member federations shall manage their affairs independently and with no influence from third parties,” the letter addressed to Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Ahmadu-Kida, read in part.

Article 10.2 of the FIBA Statutes stated that on the initiative of the Secretary-General, FIBA Central Board may suspend a national member federation for the breach of Article 9.7.

The implication of the sanction would mean that Nigeria will miss out on the 2024 Olympic Games, as well as the 2025 World Championships for the male and female teams. FIBA also reacted to a letter earlier written to them by the Ahmadu-Kida-led NBBF board.

However, the NOC is seeking audience with the IOC to call FIBA to order and also make them to understand that Nigeria is bigger than any individual.

According to a source who craved anonymity, government must endorse an election before it can have power to operate but its unfortunate that FIBA has already taken side.

