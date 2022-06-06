Sports

Basketball: NOC to approach IOC over FIBA’s position on Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is set to approach the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the stance of FIBA on the basketball crisis in the country.

 

Last month, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development decided to withdraw the country from international basketball while FIBA has threatened to ban Nigeria for some years. FIBA in a letter recently has threatened to sanction Nigeria over its decision to withdraw from international competitions for two years.

 

In a letter signed by its Head of Legal, Jaime Lamboy, and dated May 18, 2022, the body said Nigeria’s decision was in breach of Article 9.7 of FIBA’s General Statutes. “National member federations shall manage their affairs independently and with no influence from third parties,” the letter addressed to Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Ahmadu-Kida, read in part.

Article 10.2 of the FIBA Statutes stated that on the initiative of the Secretary-General, FIBA Central Board may suspend a national member federation for the breach of Article 9.7.

 

The implication of the sanction would mean that Nigeria will miss out on the 2024 Olympic Games, as well as the 2025 World Championships for the male and female teams. FIBA also reacted to a letter earlier written to them by the Ahmadu-Kida-led NBBF board.

However, the NOC is seeking audience with the IOC to call FIBA to order and also make them to understand that Nigeria is bigger than any individual.

 

According to a source who craved anonymity, government must endorse an election before it can have power to operate but its unfortunate that FIBA has already taken side.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Robben announces return to football

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Arjen Robben has announced a stunning return to professional football with his first club, Groningen. The winger retired from the game in July 2019 after a brilliant career, which included spells with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and more than 20 major title wins. Now, though, with his boyhood club reeling from the devastating […]
Sports

Xavi: Messi deserves seventh Ballon d’Or

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d’Or win, describing the Argentine’s record-extending seventh victory as “total justice”. Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with […]
Sports

YSFON commends Gov Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup.   In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica