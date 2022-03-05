Basketball: Tomiwa Sulaiman chosen PSAC West’s top freshman

IUP’s freshman British-born Nigerian forward, Tomiwa Sulaiman has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards Friday afternoon.

The honor for Sulaiman comes as he and the Crimson Hawks head into the PSAC tournament semifinal this weekend at the Kovalchick Complex.

Sulaiman made a huge impact in his first full season at IUP, especially down the stretch when he moved into the starting lineup. In 12 games as a starter, IUP is 12-0 and Sulaiman is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field with 15 steals and 14 blocks.

He has seven double-figure scoring games in his last 11 outings, including a season-high 26 points in the February 9 win over Cal U. Sulaiman had his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds at Edinboro and also scored 18 points against Clarion.

For the season Sulaiman 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line. He also has 30 steals and 23 blocks and averages 20.6 minutes per game.

IUP’s PSAC rookie of the year history

Sulaiman is IUP’s second straight freshman of the year after Ethan Porterfield earned the award in 2020. In all, IUP has eight freshman/rookie of the year winners, also including Dante Lombardi (2016), Julian Sanders (2009), Darryl Webb (2008), Gerald Brooks (2007), Eddie Peterson (2003), and Jason Bullock (2003).

PSAC postseason awards

The Rookie of the Year honor for Sulaiman and the Crimson Hawks came as the PSAC announced its 2022 basketball awards Friday afternoon.

Junior guard Armoni Foster was named Athlete of the Year, Joe Lombardi was named Coach of the Year, while Foster, junior guard Dave Morris, and sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield were first team All-PSAC selections.

