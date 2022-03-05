Sports

Basketball: Tomiwa Sulaiman chosen PSAC West’s top freshman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

IUP’s freshman British-born Nigerian forward, Tomiwa Sulaiman has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards Friday afternoon.

The honor for Sulaiman comes as he and the Crimson Hawks head into the PSAC tournament semifinal this weekend at the Kovalchick Complex.

Sulaiman made a huge impact in his first full season at IUP, especially down the stretch when he moved into the starting lineup. In 12 games as a starter, IUP is 12-0 and Sulaiman is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field with 15 steals and 14 blocks.

He has seven double-figure scoring games in his last 11 outings, including a season-high 26 points in the February 9 win over Cal U. Sulaiman had his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds at Edinboro and also scored 18 points against Clarion.

For the season Sulaiman 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line. He also has 30 steals and 23 blocks and averages 20.6 minutes per game.

IUP’s PSAC rookie of the year history
Sulaiman is IUP’s second straight freshman of the year after Ethan Porterfield earned the award in 2020. In all, IUP has eight freshman/rookie of the year winners, also including Dante Lombardi (2016), Julian Sanders (2009), Darryl Webb (2008), Gerald Brooks (2007), Eddie Peterson (2003), and Jason Bullock (2003).

PSAC postseason awards
The Rookie of the Year honor for Sulaiman and the Crimson Hawks came as the PSAC announced its 2022 basketball awards Friday afternoon.

Junior guard Armoni Foster was named Athlete of the Year, Joe Lombardi was named Coach of the Year, while Foster, junior guard Dave Morris, and sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield were first team All-PSAC selections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Home advantage returns with crowds in Premier League

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Home advantage appears to be back in the Premier League, with the return of crowds bringing a feeling of normality to the game after a season that bucked the trend in England’s top flight. With the vast majority of last season being played in empty stadiums because of Covid-19 restrictions, the balance shifted to such […]
Sports

Minamino double sends Liverpool through to FA Cup last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool booked their spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals as a first-half double from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday. Three days after they won the League Cup to clinch the first major trophy of the season, Liverpool dominated Premier League strugglers Norwich in the […]
Sports

Omidiran gives kits to schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman, Women Football Development Committee of the Nigeria Football federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, has distributed sports materials to some selected schools in Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. Honourable Omidiran, a former Member of the House of Representatives, said she distributed the sports items to encourage the students to embrace sports. High quality sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica