Basketmouth-AY Feud: MC Morris Slams Bovi For Taking Sides

Following the battle of words between Nigerians Comedians, Basketmouth and AY, MC Morris has taken to his Instagram page to slammed Bovi for taking sides in the feud.

Wading into the issue, MC Morris acknowledged that he knows Bovi and Basketmouth are friends that’s why he wasn’t surprise he choose to side with Basketmouth during his heated disagreement with AY.

But he said he’s disappointed to see Bovi support his friend while mentioning how Bovi rose to stardom through the help of AY, who provided him with a platform on his then-‘Who wants to be a billionaire comedy platform’.

The comedian also stated there is no longer loyalty in the industry and made remark that the people who murdered Jesus Christ have entered the comedy profession.

He said “People got to know Bovi proper through AY’s who wants to be a millionaire comedy platform.

“But I watch him today fired a stray bullet at the same AY. Loyalty is scarce out there.

“The people that killed Jesus Christ have joined the comedy industry.

He added by urging many to pray for the comedy industry, “Pray for our industry cause saboteurs, cultists, and union members are gaining ground”,

