Basketmouth, Gbemi, other celebrities attend The Real Housewives O f Lagos premiere

It was a night of glamour and extravagance in the true Eko style at the exclusive launch party of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’. The party took place at The Jewel Aieda and it was attended by top executives, A-list celebrities and influencers etc. Some of the guests at the show included Toke Makinwa who was also the host of the show, as well as popular media personalities Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, Bolanle Olukanni, Noble Igwe and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi; as well as actors Kunle Remi, Akah Nnani, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Basketmouth and more. Also in attendance were BBNaija stars, Whitemoney, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam, Prince Nelson Maria Chike Benjamin, Pere and Vandora.

The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the lives of 6 opulent women in Lagos, Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer. These women did not hold back in bringing all the glam and fabulousness to the premiere. MTN Nigeria is also making it easier and more costeffective for viewers to subscribe and watch RHOLagos on Showmax. MTN customers will be able to pay for their Showmax subscription using their airtime. RHOLagos is produced by Livespot 360 and will be streaming from the 8th of April, exclusively on Showmax with a new episode dropping every week.

 

