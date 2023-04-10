Basketmouth Reveals What Really Transpired Between Him And AY

Famous Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has finally reacted to the long-time beef he had with his colleague, Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY.

Basketmouth while speaking during a podcast with the Honest Bunch Crew revealed what really transpired between him and AY that made him call off their friendship.

The stand-up comedian said that he and AY have never been friends and he has never had any close or personal relationship with him.

He also disclosed that he came in contact with AY through comedy king, Ali Baba, and he had never mentored him before.

Speaking on the programme, he claimed something else transpired between him and AY but that which he will not disclose and no client whatsoever was involved in their dispute

The 44-year-old comedian also said that AY was using lies about their dispute to promote his upcoming show, stating that is his usual style.

He said “All my men dey laugh me because they warned me to say guy be careful because a snake can only shed its skin to be a bigger snake” “AY is not my friend, we have never been friends, I have never visited his house, and I have never personally invited him to my house…”

