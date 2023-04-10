Arts & Entertainments News

Basketmouth Reveals What Really Transpired Between Him And AY

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Famous Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has finally reacted to the long-time beef he had with his colleague, Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY.

Basketmouth while speaking during a podcast with the Honest Bunch Crew revealed what really transpired between him and AY that made him call off their friendship.

The stand-up comedian said that he and AY have never been friends and he has never had any close or personal relationship with him.

He also disclosed that he came in contact with AY through comedy king, Ali Baba, and he had never mentored him before.

Speaking on the programme, he claimed something else transpired between him and AY but that which he will not disclose and no client whatsoever was involved in their dispute

The 44-year-old comedian also said that AY was using lies about their dispute to promote his upcoming show, stating that is his usual style.

He said “All my men dey laugh me because they warned me to say guy be careful because a snake can only shed its skin to be a bigger snake”
“AY is not my friend, we have never been friends, I have never visited his house, and I have never personally invited him to my house…”

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps decry frequent National Grid collapses, order probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved toprobethe incessantcollapseof the national power grid and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s failure to address the situation.   TheHousethereforemandatedtheCommitteeonPower to look into the root causes of the incessant collapse of the National Grid and TCN’s capacity to address the ugly trend, in order to forestall future occurrences and […]
News

Ortom: FG insensitive to rising incessant killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge. He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the Federal Government had been overwhelmed […]
News Top Stories

62nd Independence Anniversary: Nigeria’s future’ll be great despite challenges, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday pronounced blessings on Nigeria ahead of her 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1. In his speech at the Independence Service held at the National Christian Centre yesterday in Abuja, the Vice President said despite its challenges, the future of Nigeria will be far more glorious and peaceful than her past, […]

Leave a Reply