Basketmouth Reveals Why He Wants To Quit Comedy

Ace Nigerian comedian turn actor, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth has revealed why he wants to quit comedy as a profession.

Basketmouth who spoke on Monday while featuring on “The Honest Bunch podcast’, hosted by media personality, Nedu said he has decided to quit comedy to focus on his dream of creating his own industry.

It would be recalled that the multi-talented entertainer had last year made known his intention to resign from stand-up comedy in 5 years’ time.

He said: “When I started comedy when I start my career na rap I start with. Then I started playing the drums, from drums, music comes dey improve small.

“The first music wey I produced na like in 1995. That was the time I tried to blend hip-hop and Afrobeat, but we no sabi do am so e no too work. But we tried.

“When I come to discover say I dey do comedy na by chance. I no plan comedy because of comedy just dey.

But when I come dey see everything, I come to say ‘Okay Bright, you need to start designing how you want do this thing [comedy].

“My intention na to build my own industry. I no wan dey part of the industry per se, which is why, if you notice over time, I don put my head inside sitcoms.

I don put my head inside movies. I’m working on a movie right now, I don do music concerts, I dey do comedy shows, I see say I don dey touch everywhere. I don release albums.”

The popular comedian further disclosed that he stopped doing stand-up comedy and event anchoring six years ago but many didn’t notice.

He said he quit because he wasn’t enjoying the MC job and struggled with it a lot.

He said: “Then e reach one point, I tire. I say ‘This is not honest’ because e no sweet. What I was blessed with was the talent of being a stand-up comedian.

I no be MC. Na IK dem, all those people, dem be MCs. We come to force ourselves. E reach one point I say I no dey do again. Six years ago, I come dey run away from MC events.

“As I come resumed [MC], I resumed this year fully. I come to say ‘Bright, you no go fit run five years, you no go fit run the rest of your life doing comedy so put your time frame to five years so you can have time to do it.

E fit no even reach five years. So you go fit and get time to focus on other things.”

Basketmouth added: “To be honest, I feel say I don build the foundation for everything wey I want to do. No, be where I want dey to be this o. There’s a plan but I need to do all these things.”

