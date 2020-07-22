Bassey, Izamoje pay tributes to Ukaigwe

The Chairman of Akwa United Football Club of Uyo and foremost Nigerian newspaper proprietor, Etubom Paul Bassey, Monday joined other Nigerian prominent football stakeholders to pay glowing tributes to the late board member of the Nigeria Women Football League, Henrietta Ukaigwe.

Bassey, in his tribute said: “Adieu Henrietta, A farewell so cruel because it has come when it was not supposed to come. At a time when the revival of women football was gathering momentum, when you were about to realise the manifestation, the fruits of your hard and long fought battle for the glorification of women football, the angels called. We love you Henrietta, Women football will miss you, Aisha mourns you, God loves you more.”

Also on the list of personalities who gave glowing tributes to the late Henrietta Ukaigwe, was renowned sports journalist and chairman Brila FM Radio, Dr. Larry Izamoje.

Izamoje, while giving his own tribute, quoted a Bible passage in Psalm 90: 12, which says: “Teach us to number our days….”

He noted, “Henrietta figuratively used the journalism profession/female football as her ‘home’, she manifested all the qualities of the virtuous woman in Proverb 31. God will surely rest this good woman’s soul!”

