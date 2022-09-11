BAT Ambassadors mobilise grassroots support For Tinubu/Shettima

As part of efforts aimed at actualising the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Ahmed of becoming Nigeria’s president, the Interim Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, yesterday, said that his group is currently in 12 states mobilizing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Ekungba disclosed that the BAT Ambassadors has presence in 12 states of Nigeria, with membership in the second half of six digits but the working executives in these states are currently 1,407 strong men and women.

On how the campaign group has been working in line with its objectives, he said two major strategies had been devised: “The max movement strategy that will involve room-to-room campaign through reaching out to every Yoruba man and woman, boys or girls on a one-to-one basis.

“We also planned to use social/conventional media to engage the people. This is to meet the challenges of the youth who are glued to their hand-set and computer 24/7. We have developed very robust and comprehensively dynamic media architecture to bombard the social and conventional news media.”

Ekungba added that the group is rooting for Tinubu to become president because they see in him a practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria many have dreamt of.

He said: “We need a man with courage to pilot the drifting ship of Nigeria and in the current dispensation, we see in Tinubu the demonstrable evidence of that type of courage. We mean courage to take hard decisions where it will hurt for the benefit of the nation.

“We need a man with an unequal passion for the federal system of government. It is only when Nigeria returns to federalism that our peaceful co-existence can produce a geometrically exponential social economic development. We see in Tinubu the un-repentant commitment to the ideas of true federalism.

