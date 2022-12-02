BAT Nigeria clinches NEPC’s Best Exporter to African Markets Award

In recognition of its contributions to the growth of the non-oil export sector, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) at its Award and Gala Nite recently, recognised the British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) as “Best Exporter to African Markets for the Year 2022.”

The British American Tobacco Nigeria came up tops in the category after shrugging off competition from both Indorama Eleme Fertiliser & Chemical Limited and Dangote Cement Limited. The award night was one of the highlights of NEPC’s Export Week activities. The one-week event, which commenced on November 21, included the official launch of the #Export4Survival campaign by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, public lectures, tour of media houses and #Export4Survival Walk. Prior to conferring the award, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, explained that the agency’s basis for the nominations and conferment of the awards were the pre-shipment inspection reports of exports by the non-oil exporters.

