BAT wins food, beverage, tobacco category award

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has won the ‘Food, Beverage and Tobacco Category’ of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Annual Employers Excellence Awards. BAT Nigeria was among other business organisations that received awards in their respective subsectors of the economy.

The objective of the inaugural NECA awards is, among other things, to celebrate and acknowledge organisations which see people as their core businesses and have implemented policies, systems and processes that create and sustain enterprise competitiveness and productivity, as well as recognise their contribution to national development. The criteria for the awards were: leadership and governance; innovation, productivity and corporate performance; effective human relations management and industrial relations practice; inclusiveness and diversity; responsible business conduct; technological optimisation; and occupational health and safety.

In an opening address, the President of NECA, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, noted that the major objective of the awards is to recognise and celebrate the doggedness and resilience of organised businesses in Nigeria. He remarked: “As you are well aware, Nigerian businesses are arguably the most resilient in the world despite the myriad of challenges besetting the operating environment. They have demonstrated social responsibility, fruitful partnership with government through the provision of employment opportunities for the teeming youth, and payment of taxes and levies to government at all levels for developmental purpose.” Minister of State for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo, while commending NECA for its “vision and zeal in organising its inaugural Annual Employers’ Excellence Award and the remarkable criteria adopted in recognising and selecting the awardees,” urged them to “sustain the objectivity and standard of selecting the awardees so as to enable Nigerian employers compete meritoriously with their peers globally.”

