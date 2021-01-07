Bated breath as economy limps into 2021

Nigeria’s economy entered 2021 with spillover of 2020 gloom, dark spots. Abdulwahab Isa recounts some headwinds that assailed the economy in 2020 and concludes that a sincere and strict implementation of reforms pledged by government as instruments for bringing economy out of the woods was necessary

Nigeria’s economy was on tenterhooks in all of the 12 calendar months of the year 2020. As was customary with every brand year, 2020 was ushered in with high hopes; positive expectations anchored on assurance that the year would bear remarkable improvements by filling 2019 gaps.

Disappointedly, 2020 was worse thus far in 21st Century. It proved everyone wrong including experts, who at the start of the year made positive conjectures on recovery. The eonomy didn’t only enter into comatose at the onset of 2020; the year, however, raced into recession. The infamous year unarguably leaves bad imprints to reminisce across all sectors.

Odds stacked against 2020:

The year commenced on a refreshed and hopeful note. On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the $34.62 billion (N10.59 trillion) 2020 appropriation bill into law. An elated Buhari signed the budget in the presence of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other principal officers of the National Assembly and cabinet members. Every one went home expectantly happier.

Recall that the 2020 budget assented to by President Buhari had been passed earlier by the National Assembly, leaving Nigeria’s daily oil production rate at 2.18 million per barrel, but increased the oil benchmark Price to $57 per barrel against the 55 dollars proposed by the executive. Signs of odds against N10.59 trillion 2020 budget began to creep in by February. Price of crude oil, focal revenue source in which Nigeria budget was tied to, began a frisky free fall at the global market. By March it had crashed to $ 28 per barrel from $57 envisaged by 2020 budget. The crude continued price plunge into March with several cargoes of Nigeria’s crude floating on high sea with buyers keeping distance. There was a pervasive apathy to crude oil.

The period conceded with the unnerving Covid-19 scourge. The rest, as often said, is history. For the better part of 2020, economic activities were shut down as part of enforcing measures to contain the pandemic.

Flights, both domestic and International, were ancelled. Ministries, department and agencies of government closed. Schools, both secondary and tertiary institutions, shut. Given the stark realities confronting the economy, government hinted of plan to revise the 2020 budget oil benchmark to $20 per barrel. Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, at a webinar conference on citizens dialogue session on government fiscal policy decisions, premised government’s decision on the fall in oil prices and the pandemic. The web conference focused on the impact of low oil prices on Nigeria’s economy.

In her statement, the finance minister said: “We are in the process of an amendment that is bringing down the revenue indicator to $20 per barrel.” Ahmed also pointed out that the various ongoing oil and gas projects in the country would be delivered much later than was originally planned due to upstream budget cuts triggered by the global oil market crisis. Government didn’t stand at’ akimbo’ in the face of the plummeting economy. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated quick Covid-19 response measures.

Rescue measures

Both the fiscal and monetary authorities rose to the challenge of rescuing the economy from the pandemic jaw. From monetary policy side, Central Bank of Nigeria rolled out a number of curtailing measures to give economy a life. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in furtherance of its financial stability mandate provided support to affected households, businesses, regulated financial institutions, and other stakeholders. The apex bank interventions were to cushion the adverse economic impact of the pandemic.

To give businesses on loan facility breathing space, CBN granted extension of moratorium of one year on all its intervention facilities. The one-year moratorium was on all principal repayments, effective March 1, 2020. This means that any intervention loan under moratorium at the time, were granted additional period of one year. Accordingly, participating financial institutions were directed to provide new amortisation schedules for all beneficiaries.

The bank crashed interest rates on all its applicable intervention facilities from nine to five per cent per annum for one-year effective March 1, 2020. It created N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank for households and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that had been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, including but not limited to hotels, airline service providers, health care merchants, etc.

The bank has been consistent in its TCF facility as situation demands. The bank increased the amount from initial N50 billion to N300 billion as of November 2020. To meet potential increase in demand for healthcare services and products, CBN opened for its intervention facilities, loans to pharmaceutical companies intending to expand/open their drug manufacturing plants in Nigeria, as well as to hospital and healthcare practitioners who intend to expand/build the health facilities to first class centres.

This is in addition to growing the size of existing interventions to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Nigeria. On its part, the fiscal authorities pushed out intervention facilities to boost MSMEs, artisans and proprietors of primary and secondary schoola with grant extended to maximum of 10 teachers per school.

2021 under pressure

The anguish that characterised economy in 2020 spilled into 2021. The economy is still held down tightly by recession, though government pledged to deal quickly and decisively with these dark spots.

The economy is still in tight grip of Covid-19 as a more deadly strain is currently ravaging global economy including Nigeria’s. Analysts, including government officials, expressed confident that the economy would experience growth, exit recession in the first quarter of 2021. Both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, expressed similar position on the potential of economy for rebound.

The IMF in April last year predicted Nigeria’s economy would contract by 3.4 per cent in 2020, but rebound with 2.4 per cent growth in 2021. IMF made the projection in its edition of the World Economic Outlook released at the Spring Meeting in Washington. As with two past consecutive budgets, government kept to its pledge of sticking to January – December budget calendar. President Muhammadu Buhari signed N13.5 trillion 2021 budget last Thursday December 31, 2020.

The president admitted rightly too on spot of signing budget that 2020 came with a lot of challenges, ranging from security and economic issues to “understandable protests that were mainly led by our youths.” He reinforced same position in his New Year speech. President Buhari reaffirmed commitment to diversification.

He added that the economy was already being diversified, infrastructure being rebuilt; and that his administration was putting reforms in place in the power sector to significantly expand generation and distribution. “Our focus is on revamping the economy through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the primary goal of national food self-sufficiency.

“This has helped reduce the growing food-related inflationary figures and have in considerable measure positively impacted our food security status during the long months of the pandemic lockdown.

“As an administration, we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation and support the entrepreneurial drive of our youths. “With the recent opening of our borders, we expect that the pent-up demand of legitimate cross-border and international trade will boost the fortunes of the many small businesses and agricultural enterprises that depend on Nigeria’s trade and commerce.

“The message to our West African neighbours is that Nigeria is once again fully open for those willing to conduct business in a fair and equitable way,” the President said. On the anti-graft war, he said the executive would work with the legislature to enact laws that would strengthen the fight.”

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) projected that the Nigerian economy would grow by one per cent in 2021. The projection was contained in the LCCI’s, “Economic and Business Review for Year 2020 and Outlook for Year 2021”, released recently by its Director General, Dr. Muda Yusuf. LCCI urged the Federal Government to implement structural reforms in order to arrest the current recession and foster economic resilience in 2021.

The economy leaped from 2020 to 2021 with a double-digit inflation figure with prices of food items, services shooting high beyond affordable capacity of an average Nigerian family. This is one area- high cost of food stuff Buhari promised his government would tackle in 2021.

Last line

All things being equal, rebound of the economy in 2021 will, to an extent, depend on government’s commitment to implementing reforms, policies it pledged to carry out. To shirk in carrying out these reforms would not only strain the economy further, the number of Nigerians trapped in endemic poverty in 2020 will double.

