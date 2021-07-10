Sports

Batik to feature as one of Team Nigeria’s casual attires

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Made in Nigeria’s Batik attires will be on display at the 2020 Olympics as one of the casual wears of Team Nigeria. According to a statement by the Minister’s media office, “Team Nigeria will wear attires produced by Youth powered by Ministry of Youth as one of their casual wears. The fabric is produced in Oshogbo, Osun state which is home to the original Batik that has passed on from one generation to another. Batik is one of the causals wears approved for team Nigeria.This is to support local content and to patronize the youth who are involved in the production to grow their business. We want the world to appreciate not just our sporting talents, but to signpost one of our locally produced materials.” Wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye and Ese Brume will bear Team Nigeria’s flag during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

We’re going to Kaduna for win against Pillars –Aniefiok

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Rangers’ combative and enterprising midfield maestro, Godspower Aniefiok, who joined the club from Akwa United last season, has promised fans of the club of a good outing against Kano Pillars this weekend, in a match scheduled to take place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Aniefiok, who has two goals to his credit, is positive going […]
Sports

Eagles captain Musa may complete West Brom deal Wednesday

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

All things being equal, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa should stage a return to the English Premier League as negotiation between his representatives and West Brom reached critical stage.   M u s a didn’t quite make a strong impression before he quits Leicester City some three years ago but the forward is likely going […]
Sports

Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv boxing gym set to open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boxing in Nigeria is set to receive a huge boost following the completion of an international standard boxing facility, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv Boxing Gym, which is expected to be commissioned soon. Located in a serene location in Lagos, the boxing gym is the brainchild of Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica