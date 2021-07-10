Batik to feature as one of Team Nigeria’s casual attires

Made in Nigeria’s Batik attires will be on display at the 2020 Olympics as one of the casual wears of Team Nigeria. According to a statement by the Minister’s media office, “Team Nigeria will wear attires produced by Youth powered by Ministry of Youth as one of their casual wears. The fabric is produced in Oshogbo, Osun state which is home to the original Batik that has passed on from one generation to another. Batik is one of the causals wears approved for team Nigeria.This is to support local content and to patronize the youth who are involved in the production to grow their business. We want the world to appreciate not just our sporting talents, but to signpost one of our locally produced materials.” Wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye and Ese Brume will bear Team Nigeria’s flag during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

