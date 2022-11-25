BATN wins CIPM’s HR Best Practice award

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria was the star of the Human Resource (HR) Oscars awards ceremony organised by the apex regulatory body for human resource management practice in Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), clinching four awards in all. The gala and awards ceremony, which took place in Port Harcourt, River State, recently, was one of the highpoints of the 54th International Conference and Exhibitions themed: “Leading People, Growing Nations.” The conference hosted HR professionals and experts from across the continent, who shared knowledge, insights, frameworks, experiences and models for leading, building, and managing people to excel and ultimately impact their nations. BAT came tops in all the three categories, clinching the HR Optimisation Award (employee engagement and internal communications initiatives); the HR Inclusion Disability Award (diversity and inclusion initiatives); and the HR Best Practice Award (fastmoving consumer goods – FMCG). BAT was also named the overall winner for the night, clinching the 2022 HR Oscars Award: a testament to the stellar human capital policies and practices within the company.

