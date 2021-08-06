Business

BATNF invests N2bn in Nigeria’s agric sector

…gets two awards for agric devt

In its demonstration for agric sector development in Nigeria and contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the British American Tobacco Nigerian Foundation (BATNF) has invested a total of N2 billion to support rural smallholder farmers across the 36 states, including the FCT, in sustainable agriculture engagements meant for food security. A member of the foundation’s technical committee, Mr. Fatai Afolabi, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph during the West Africa Innovation Awards in Lagos, recently, where BATNF clinched two awards for excellence in sustainability, namely; ‘Best Sustainability in Agriculture’ and ‘Best Sustainability in Youth and Economic Development,’ respectively.

Afolabi said that the foundation had been successfull in 19 years since inception, improving the lives of smallholder farmers and enabling them to grow from subsistence to commercial agriculture for their families and their communities as a whole. According to him, the BATN foundation has chosen passion for supporting and empowering rural smallholder farmers in the country to contribute to food productivity in order to realise food security via sustainable commercial agriculture. While reacting to the two awards given to BATNF, the technical committee described the gesture as a worthy recognition of the diligent efforts of the BAT Nigeria Foundation team, over the years, in promoting good agricultural practices among rural smallholder farmers and in inspiring as well as empowering youths in Nigeria in agriculture and other enterprises.

“The BAT Nigeria Foundation is very passionate about young people and that is why one of our pillars of engagement is formed around youth employment and empowerment with particular emphasis on agriculture and the development of its value chains. “As a foundation, we reach out to young people through the provision of seed grants to scale up their agribusinesses whilst also providing mentorship and internship opportunities, which is why we are being recognized here today. “We have also established the #WealthisHere initiative, a campaign developed to reinvigorate the entrepreneurial spirit in the younger generation through sustainable agriculture,” he said. In her address at the award night ceremony, the General Manager of BATNF, Ololade Johnson, expressed how passionate the BAT Nigeria Foundation is about rural farmers, noting that, “our customers are rural farmers.

It is our mandate to help them earn a sustainable income and we have been able to do that successfully in 19 years since inception, improving the lives of farmers and enabling them to grow from subsistence to commercial agriculture. “We are aware that people in the rural community are often ignored. It is our commitment and priority to ensure that they grow with the rest of the world.” The West Africa Innovation Awards was designed to promote excellence, creativity, and innovation among brands and brand professionals in West Africa. Other categories of awards were won by other firms, including, Lafarge Africa, FHA Mortgage Bank, Adept Lessor, Norremberger Financial Group, NSIA Insurance, Foreshore Waters, Suru Homes, BOAPr, Proficient Capital, Global Accelrex, Vektr Capital, JSP.

