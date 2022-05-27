BATNF rewards four NYSC members with agric grant

Four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have benefited from the total grant of N16.5 million and technical support for emerging winners at the Farmers for the Future Grant competition organised by the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) recently.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sokvikia Enterprises, Victoria Emmanuel, a catfish processing firm located in Kogi State, emerged the overall winner and was awarded the prize of N3 million. The first runner-up prize of N2 million was awarded to the Chief Executive Officer of FarmCAS, an agricultural human resources service organisation, Chidinma Ezeh, while Paul Ugorji of Swift Fish Farm received the sum of N1 million for finishing third. The winners were among the six finalists earlier selected from over 20,000 participants who registered for the competition sponsored by BATN Foundation.

The Farmers for the Future (F4F) grant is an agricultural entrepreneurship grant designed to support young National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who run viable agribusiness, with equity-free capital and other associated support they may require to upscale their businesses. The grant provides access to technical training through a rigorous bootcamp facilitated by subject matter experts. It also provides them access to mentorship with renowned agripreneurs in their areas of interest, and finally, access to finance to upscale their agriculture enterprise. In his opening address, the outgoing Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department (SAED), Alhaja Walida Isa Saddique, expressed his profound appreciation to the management of BATN Foundation for initiating the programme through which corps members are empowered with start-up capital and technical support to establish and scale their chosen agribusinesses.

