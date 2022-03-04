Business

BATNF to commit N16m in NYSC farmers’ agripreneurship scheme

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Cohort Three of the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) Farmers for the Future (F4F) agri-business grant project is to commence February 19, 2022. The programme is aimed at empowering young agripreneurs in Nigeria by providing a great opportunity for young and enthusiastic graduates with viable agribusinesses.

The foundation explained that young agripreneurs were requiring equity-free capital for their enterprises to access up to ₦6 million to upscale their businesses during the programme. According to the firm, the F4F Cohort 3 is targeted at serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, aged 18 years and above, and is part of BATN Foundation’s drive to encourage and promote youth engagement in profitable and sustainable agriculture.

In addition, the initiative is developed and sponsored by the BATN Foundation in partnership with NYSC. However, according to information released on the BATN Foundation social media handles, to qualify for the Farmers for the Future Cohort 3, the applicant must be a serving NYSC corps member with a viable agribusiness and must demonstrate a strong passion for agriculture.

BATN Foundation is making a financial commitment of ₦16 million in cash and business support for the 2022 project. This includes the award of N3 million as first Cash Prize, ₦2 million as second cash prize and ₦1 million as third cash prize. Other benefits that will accrue to the winners include participation in an intensive “Think-through-your-business” boot camp; membership of the Farmers for the Future Alumni Network, participation in other partner-driven training programmes, and support with business registration as well as other legal and regulatory requirements. Application for the grant closes on March 4, 2022. Interested persons can visit the Farmers for the Future website on www.wealthishere.org for application and further.

 

Our Reporters

