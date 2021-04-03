Sports

Battle at the Cathedral as Rangers host Enyimba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be a battle of wit at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, The Cathedral, as seven-time Nigeria Professional League champion, Rangers, play host to eight-time winner of the same championships in the biggest game of the MatchDay 19 scheduled for various centres this weekend. The two sides are on 30 points, with Enyimba having three outstanding games to play and a win for the Fatai Osho-led team will see them leapfrog their opponent on the table.

Lobi will be at home against Jigawa Golden Stars while it will be the second game for Sunshine at their new home, the Agege Stadium, after the team was banished to Lagos by the League Management Company. Sunshine play their game today while the landlord of Agege Stadium, MFM, will be home the following day against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Rivers United will be the guest of Dakkada FC in Uyo as Abia Warriors will be hoping to return to winning ways after their epic 5-3 loss against Nasarawa United in their last game as they play at home against Plateau United. Other matches for the weekend will see surprise leader, Kwara United, playing at home to Nasarawa United, while Katsina United will be away to Wikki Tourists. The weekend games will be completed with Heartland hosting Adamawa Utd same as Kano Pillars who will be at home against Warri Wolves in Kano.

Our Reporters

Sports

US Senate passes anti-doping sports bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States Senate on Monday passed a bill that would allow U.S. justice officials to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at an international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously, passed the Senate unopposed and needs to signature […]
Sports

Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh […]
Sports

FIFA approves maternity leave for women players

Posted on Author Reporter

  FIFA, the world football governing body, has approved 14 weeks maternity leave for women players. The new development, which was proposed in November, was given approval by the FIFA council on Friday. According to the council, a player’s club will be “obliged to reintegrate her after returning from maternity leave” and as well provide […]

