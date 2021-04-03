Battle at the Cathedral as Rangers host Enyimba

It is going to be a battle of wit at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, The Cathedral, as seven-time Nigeria Professional League champion, Rangers, play host to eight-time winner of the same championships in the biggest game of the MatchDay 19 scheduled for various centres this weekend. The two sides are on 30 points, with Enyimba having three outstanding games to play and a win for the Fatai Osho-led team will see them leapfrog their opponent on the table.

Lobi will be at home against Jigawa Golden Stars while it will be the second game for Sunshine at their new home, the Agege Stadium, after the team was banished to Lagos by the League Management Company. Sunshine play their game today while the landlord of Agege Stadium, MFM, will be home the following day against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Rivers United will be the guest of Dakkada FC in Uyo as Abia Warriors will be hoping to return to winning ways after their epic 5-3 loss against Nasarawa United in their last game as they play at home against Plateau United. Other matches for the weekend will see surprise leader, Kwara United, playing at home to Nasarawa United, while Katsina United will be away to Wikki Tourists. The weekend games will be completed with Heartland hosting Adamawa Utd same as Kano Pillars who will be at home against Warri Wolves in Kano.

Like this: Like Loading...