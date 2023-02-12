Battle for Anambra Central seat and Nwankwo factor

The major legal assault on Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) and Chief Victor Umeh which was led by Senator Uche Ekwunife using the interrogation of Umeh’s eligibility to fly the flag of LP in the fast approaching Feb 25,2023 Senatorial election is gradually assuming another dimension. While many saw beyond the facade of tussle for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat, others simply saw it as a targeted onslaught against Obi’s towering stature in the coming 2023 presidential election. As the final countdown to the presidential and National Assembly elections has begun nationwide, fears have risen to a high pitch level especially within other contending political actors. Anambra Central senatorial District appears to be worst hit.

No wonder Ekwunife chose to attempt to shoot both Obi and Umeh down the political drain using the law court as the centerpiece of the jigsaw puzzle. Some believe that perhaps a well calculated political scheming and sabotage on Obi and his party, the ObiDatti International Movement, as well as the popular Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) with some issue of religion introduced to it. This damaging scheme, according to our source, was being undertaken by some elements in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in conjunction with other stomach infrastructure-driven political elements nationwide.

The plot which was designed to unfold in stages has long commenced with a name calling of Obi, as “kindergarten president”, by some elements in the PDP and the multiple attempts to downplay his moves, saying he has no structure and that his supporters were just on the social media. Another stage was ignited to key into stage one by describing his mammoth surging enthusiastic crowd that greeted the nationwide ObiDatti Movement rallies all over the nation as rented.

But when the lies persistently failed to make any impact, the already exasperated antagonists tried violent assault on the cheering and self-motivated members of the Obidatti Movement-to see if they would retaliate. This was while some of the antagonists at the corridors of power including governments of Kaduna, Delta and Lagos states have refused any indoor, outdoor advert placement of ObiDatti presidential campaign in any part of their states.

But the ObiDatti groups believe that no one can fight a vision whose time has come. Another stage was to use Chief Umeh, the LP’s Anambra Central Senatorial candidate to try to attack Obi and the ObiDatti Movement. Consequently all opponents of ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Movement swore to put all hands on deck since all efforts so far had fallen flat. Hence, Umeh was disqualified vide a Federal High Court verdict on Jan 27, 2023, and he equally quickly went on appeal, which his success looks improbable when details of the judgement were critically considered. But our prayers for him and Obi will not relent.

Though Umeh has expressed optimism about winning the case, should he eventually fail, then it would simply become a straight fight between his main traducer, Ekwunife and another political hard-hitter, Hon Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in the state. Until the present court verdict, Umeh was one of the top contenders to the coveted Anambra Central Senatorial seat in the general election. He was facing a battery of lawsuits over his candidature, due to the way and manner of his emergence. While a member of his LP, Chief Solomon Onyekwelu, a senatorial aspirant who claimed he was not given opportunity to prove his popularity in the primaries, was dragging him from within the party, an old and experienced political foe – Ekwunife, was fighting him from outside.

