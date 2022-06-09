Battle for the soul of Ekiti

Although 16 candidates are on the ballot for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, it is, however, expected that the contest will be a three-horse race among the three dominant parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP). ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the chances of the parties in the spirited contest

From all indices, the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State is not a race for the faint-hearted. It is a contest in which the people of the state would elect a governor to preside the affairs of the state for the next four years as the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi of the state winds down. Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed the continuous voters’ registration.

The number of registered voters in the state is given as 988,923 while as of May 27, 2022, a total of 720,724 voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs). The figure is expected to increase before the election as the exercise is currently ongoing across the state. More than 15 candidates representing various political parties are juggling for the position. Among them are the three front-runners from three of the major political parties operating in the state.

They are Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Other major candidates are Wole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Reuben Famuyibo of the Accord Party, Debo Ajayi of the Young People’s Party (YPP) and 10 others.

The candidates have in the last couple of weeks traversed the nooks and crannies of the 177 wards in the state, canvassing for votes and advancing reasons why they should be considered as the next governor of the state. Each of the political parties has tried to project its candidate as the best choice for the people in the three-horse race.

This is evident in the mammoth crowd that gathers at every political rally to listen to what the candidates have in stock for the people if voted into power. The crowd was also evidence that the candidates have proved themselves to be men who have a lot of followers and the capacity to win the number one seat in the state. As the people go into the poll, the exercise is expected to produce shocks and surprises because the incumbent governor is not in the race and Ekiti voters are known for their political dynamics and changing political parties during elections.

For instance, since 1999, no political party has won back-to-back elections in the state, a development which has proven to mean that the Ekiti voters could be unpredictable at the polls. There is also a concern that money may play a major role on the election day considering the influence it has gained in the country’s electioneering process. Many political watchers believe that the syndrome of collecting money in exchange for a vote might be the deciding factor on who wins the election, considering the level of poverty ravaging the state and the country at large.

While the candidate of the ruling APC, Oyebanji and that of the PDP, Kolawole, are enjoying the backing of their godfathers in Governor Fayemi and former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose respectively, political watchers strongly believe that Oni and other candidates like Oluyede and Famuyibo are formidable threats and may upturn the apple carts of the bigger parties. Being a former governor, Oni’s SDP is seen as the third force in the calculations leading to the poll, considering the increasing popularity among the residents.

But supporters of the APC and the PDP are quick to respond that a third force has never made any significant impact in governorship elections in the state since 1999 and that may not change soon. It is believed in the state that members of the group galvanising support for the 2023 presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), are rooting for Oni ahead of the election.

The running mate of the SDP candidate is a staunch member of the group. Apart from the support from SWAGA, Oni has assured the people that he would utilise the little resources accruable to Ekiti to develop the state the way he did during his first term by initiating programmes that would have short- and longterm impact on the people at the grass-roots.

He said there is no magic in governance, adding that all government programmes, including infrastructure and human capital development, will be attained if a leader can refrain from corruption and make the right sacrifices with the right priorities. Speaking on how to improve the economy of the state from the sole dependence on federal allocation, the former governor said with sincerity of purpose he would look inwards and prioritise his finances when elected governor again.

The SDP candidate, who agreed that the allocation from the Federal Government would not help his administration to fulfil its promises, added that he would seek partnership from both local and foreign investors towards improving the economic status of the state.

In the area of health, the former governor who disclosed that the health care of the people should be paramount to any government for a productive economy said when elected he would ensure quality and affordable drugs are made available in the state, especially at the grassroots.

In support of his position, the Director of Media and Publicity of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, said the SDP would win the election given the popularity and acceptance of its candidate, Oni. He added that the election would be between the party and the APC because the PDP has been depleted. He said, “The PDP is not on the ground again in the state because of the defections of the majority of its members to the SDP.

The SDP will definitely win the election because it is the people’s election. What is happening at our party in Ekiti at present is strange. “For a new party that did not have any structure to grow geometrically within two months is a miracle. Now, all the structures in the PDP and the major structures in the APC have collapsed into the SDP; that is why the once unstructured party has suddenly become the most structured party in Ekiti state today.”

While the APC and its candidate, Oyebanji, is banking on the exploits of the incumbent government headed by Fayemi and amplifying continuity of government coupled with his plans for the state, the opposition parties are angling to dislodge the ruling party and sustain the age-long political culture that has made Ekiti unique.

Oyebanji during the recent unveiling of his manifesto to the people promised to sustain and continue the success of the Fayemi administration. As captured in the six-point manifesto, job creation for young people and human capital development would be the top priorities of Oyebanji’s government to further tap the rich human resources the state is endowed with. Other critical areas captured in Oyebanji’s policy thrust include agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialization, arts culture and tourism and governance.

He said, “This is not a promise made by a politician, but a promise that I made as an Ekiti man to Ekiti people. We are going to grow the economy and create jobs for our people. We will invest in human capital to safeguard the future of our people.

“Our mission is to provide quality education and develop our knowledge zone in order to create jobs, new markets, and attract financing for industrious Ekiti entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses. We will complete all strategic infrastructure projects in transport, agriculture and power designed to improve the quality of life for all and make Ekiti competitive for businesses of all sizes.”

On his part, the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Segun Dipe, said the party and its candidate, Oyebanji, are unbeatable because the people of the state know they could be trusted to deliver on promises. Dipe said, “It is not a keen contest.

The APC will win with a reasonable margin. It is not going to be keen at all. The PDP is fake and Ekiti people have realised that and rejected it already. We know the fake projects that the PDP did during its administration, roads that were worn out within six months. “The SDP is about noise, blackmail and propaganda. No structure, no backbone.

There is a difference between ‘we have done this, we are doing this and we are going to do this.’ The SDP thinks that by demarketing the APC, they can market themselves.” On his part, the PDP candidate, Kolawole, while unveiling his sixpoint agenda said it would serve as a compass and policy thrust of his administration if victorious at the poll.

The former commissioner re-vealed that the six-cardinal agenda is anchored chiefly on participatory governance, security of lives and properties, and agricultural development and food security. Other areas captured in his manifesto, according to Kolawole include infrastructural development, provision of social services and a sustainable environment.

Kolawole said his government would tackle the recurrent cases of kidnapping, ICT fraud and farmers-herders› clashes to protect the citizens and boost agriculture for sustainable development and attaining food security status in Ekiti.

“When people are protected, investors will be ready to set up cottage industries in Ekiti. And when Fulani invaders are checked, the farmers will be willing to go to farm for production and when youths are engaged, they won’t engage in Yahoo- Yahoo and other nefarious acts.

This is what we will do,” he said. Kolawole also said he would legalize the concept of stomach infrastructure› concept invented by former Governor Fayose so that low-earning workers, poor citizens, unemployed youths, petty traders and pensioners can be enlisted as automatic beneficiaries.

“Our government shall ensure the provision of high-quality education at all levels. Our plans in this regard include providing a conducive learning environment, developing skills, values and attitudes and applying innovative ideas for the overall good of Ekiti people,” he said.

However, the spokesman for the PDP Campaign Organisation, Mr Lere Olayinka said the party is sure of victory on June 18. He said, “We (PDP) are going to win. All the indices are there. You can see the failure of the party in government, the APC everywhere. “You can see insecurity; you can see decaying infrastructure, non-payment of salaries and not payment of deductions.

The government owes about eight months’ deductions. The indicators are there that the people have rejected the APC at the state and the federal level. “The people are with us, they want to go back to a government that they can feel; they want a situation whereby they can see their governor and they can discuss with their governor, unlike a governor who in a month spends only two days in Ekiti and the remaining in Abuja.

People are tired of that kind of situation.” Apart from the promises of the three main political parties, analysts are of the opinion that zoning may play a keep role in deciding the next governor of the state. The people of Ekiti South have been agitating for a power shift to the zone but the major parties jettisoned the zone in picking their candidates. The candidates of the APC and PDP are from the central, while Oni is from the North.

However, the candidate of the Accord Party is from Ikere-Ekiti in the South, which, according to observers, would make the contest keener as the pro-south governors would be given the opportunity to actualize their dream.

The people of the zone are yearning for a governor from the South, which has eluded them since 1999. And with the candidate of the Accord Party, many pro-south campaigners would be comfortable with him considering his experience, expertise and network to add value to the state.

Oluyede has promised to carry out radical development by focusing on wealth creation, encouraging commercial agriculture, attract investments, and make education impressive by giving requisite motivations to teachers. He said, “Under my government, students will have access to informal and formal education. We need to have an education system that is geared towards problemsolving.

In Britain, UK, Australia, and China, they started teaching students how to solve problems from age three. “In the area of health, our hospitals will be equipped based on needs and not by just purchasing equipment that will not be useful.

We will ensure effective communication among the primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions for quality healthcare delivery. We need reorientation and I must tell you that wealth creation is my top priority because we have to deliberately do something to create something for our people to survive and come out of poverty.”

Despite the popularity of the three major candidates, a recent opinion poll conducted for Anap Foundation by NOI Polls Limited showed that the governorship election would be a close-run race between the top three aspirants of the APC, PDP and SDP.

The survey stated that the race would be mainly between APC and SDP and with PDP running as a dark horse with only an outside chance of overtaking the front two. According to the poll, when asked who respondents will be voting for in the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, APC and SDP candidates, Oyebanji and Oni led the list of candidates, while PDP candidate, Kayode, is running a distant third.

However, it is important to note that a whopping 33 per cent of those polled are still undecided as to their choice of candidate; and it is believed this proportion of voters would be critical in deciding who eventually wins the coveted seat.

While the survey results show that youths between the ages of 18 and 25 years are more inclined to vote for Olabisi Kayode, (they also had the largest proportion of undecided (50 per cent). It also shows that a larger range of youths aged 26-35 and the next age bracket 36-45 are more inclined to vote for Olusegun Oni.

The survey further shows that 93 per cent of registered voters polled have their Permanent Voter’s Cards with them, while 79 per cent of those voters claimed that they are absolutely certain that they will cast their vote in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

Even if the voters only partially live up to their claim, then the pointers are that voter apathy may not rear its ugly head in the same magnitude as it did in the Anambra State governorship election where approximately 90 per cent of the registered voters failed to vote on the election day.

However, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has assured the electorate that the governorship election would be rancour-free. Speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security organized by the INEC, he explained that the security agencies are monitoring developments in the state.

Monguno noted that his discussions with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, show that everything is going smoothly. “We are very optimistic that the election will be conducted smoothly without any rancour.

The federal government is fully in support of the security agencies and all other logistics and other issues concerning the election will be provided,” he said. On his part, the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said his commission was on top of logistics for the seamless conduct of both Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections. He said INEC would continue to sustain consultations with stakeholders in both states towards the smooth conduct of the elections.

He said, “With the Ekiti Governorship election fast approaching, all the major activities that are supposed to be carried out at this stage have been successfully undertaken. I led a team of INEC National Commissioners to Ekiti State to assess the Commission’s preparations for the elections.

“We visited our offices in several local government areas, held meetings with our staff, had an audience with the council of Obas to solicit the support of their Royal Majesties for peaceful elections and met with the security agencies.

“As the commission is getting ready for the Ekiti State Governorship election, we have also gone far with similar preparations for the Osun State Governorship election holding next month, that is Saturday, July 16, 2022.

At the same time, the commission continues with preparations for the 2023 General Election.” Yakubu, however, warned about the unpalatable security situation in the country which, according to him, remained a threat to the Continuous Voters Registration exercise, which he said has been put on hold in some regions of the country.

The INEC chairman also said the commission has run a mock exercise with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the state ahead of the state’s governorship election. BVAS facilitates the accreditation of voters on election day.

Yakubu stated that the exercise had been a success. “We said we are going to do a mock-test in a few local government areas to further test the functionality of the machines before the election and so far, so good with the mock.

“We have visited one of the polling centres in Ado; we are here in Ikere. From there we go to Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government for the same reason. And overall assessment is that we are happy with the functionality of the machines.

As you can see, we have renovated the Ikere local government office, just as we have done with many other local government offices. These are not administrative facilities; they are also electoral assets.”

Be that as it may, the question ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship election is who will win the exercise among the three frontrunners? This is a poser that the electorate in the state will answer on June 18. But the margin by which the next Ekiti governor will win, however, resides in the belly of time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...