Battle for the soul of Kwara APC

The stakeholders’ meeting for the membership revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State degenerated into a freefor- all last week, thereby setting fresh tone for the crisis in the state chapter of the party. In this report, Stephen Olufemi Oni, x-rays the genesis of the crisis and the possible outcomes

The crisis rocking the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not start today. But, it all started as a rumour, with denials of any iota of crisis by the combatants on both sides.

Like a busted balloon, it finally blew open, eventually consuming its pioneer Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), whose removal in the power play in the state was said to have been sanctioned by the National Caretaker Committee of the ruling party. Bolarinwa was replaced by his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari.

While BOB, as he was fondly called, is loyal to the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the new Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari, is an ardent supporter of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. It has therefore been a battle of the Titans for the soul of the party in the state by Lai Mohammed’s camp and that of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Political analysts opine that the development is not unconnected to the 2023 elections and the Governor’s second term bid, though the Governor is yet to throw his hat into the ring.

Though the purported removal of BOB has generated, and continued to generate different reactions and counter- reactions from stakeholders of the party in the state, checks by New Telegraph indicated that major stakeholders of the party in the state are in tune with and have accepted Samari as the party’s caretaker chairman.

A strong APC elder in the state who doesn’t want his name in print, said: “Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari is in Bolarcharge of APC in Kwara State.

Sanmari was in Abuja recently with other state Chairmen of APC from the 36 states to brainstorm on how to ensure a successful membership registration exercise,” querying, Why was BOB not invited if truly he is still the party Chairman in Kwara state?”

However, some other chieftains of the party who are in the camp of Bolarinwa said his removal was unconstitutional, querying where the National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor Mala Buni derived its power to override the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

For a long time now, there has been no love lost between the Governor and Bolarinwa. Though various reasons have been adduced for the cold war between the duo, New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the root cause of the crisis borders on who controls the party in the state.

While the APC constitution is unequivocal that the governor is the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRazaq, New Telegraph gathered, in an attempt to operate according to the dictates of his party’s constitution met with stiff resistance from Bolarinwa who was said to have preferred Information Minister, Mohammed, as the APC leader in Kwara state.

Expectedly, these irreconcilable differences culminated in the polarisation of the state executives of the party. While Bolarinwa led a faction of the state executives, Sanmari was leading another faction. However, the crisis, which both sides had been debunking blew open during Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration’s first anniversary in May, 2020.

While BOB, to the chagrin of listeners on a radio programme, could not see any spectacular achievements recorded by the administration despite being the party chairman then, Sanmari and other party executives loyal to the Governor, however, at a press briefing eulogised the Governor, while enumerating some of the giant strides of the administration during the period under review. The crisis, however, came to a crescendo on January 13, 2021 when the news of BOB’s removal as party chairman and his replacement by Sanmari, his erstwhile deputy, filtered into town.

Expectedly, the news elicited varied reactions from various interest groups in the party in the state. While there was jubilation galore among supporters of the Governor, it was vituperations, angst and anger in BOB’s camp, thereby making it a case of different strokes for different folks.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on BOB’s removal, some party elders, led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, opined that the removal would not stand, urging the national body of the party to immediately reverse the decision for peace and tranquility to reign in the party in the state.

They also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in order to save the party from imminent destruction. Oyedepo said: “We have resolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. It certainly shall not work in Kwara state no matter who is behind it. We shall prove to those that aborted the people’ revolution, foisting on our party the present situation.

Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.” Countering the Oyedepo group, also in a press briefing in Abuja, Concerned Kwara APC Elders/Stakeholders led by Senator Sulaiman Makanjuola Ajadi, hailed BOB’s removal, applauding the appointment of Sanmari as his replacement, which they described as a round peg in a round hole.

They also expressed their unalloyed support for Governor AbdulRazaq, pointing that he has delivered creditably the dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the past 18 months.

Ajadi said: “First, we throw our weight behind the decision of the national headquarters of our party to appoint a dogged, committed and levelheaded party chieftain, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari, as the Acting Caretaker Chairman of the party.

“This indeed is a lifesaving decision for the party that had been in the firm grip of power-drunk and self-conceited individuals whose only loyalists are garrulous and selfish few and whose only anger with the Governor is that he did not make himself a stooge through whom the public vault will be thrown open.

“For many months, former chairman Bashir Bolarinwa and his cotravellers have launched a campaign of calumny against the fine gentleman (Governor) to the chagrin of Kwara public who wonder what could warrant these party chieftains from the same ruling party to be attacking their own Governor despite his glaring records of achievements in less than two years, humility, openness, and prudence.

“It is on record that these gangs dedicated a weekly programme to denigrate the Governor, his administration, and the House of Assembly. They never missed any opportunity to denigrate the office of the Governor. Certainly, no system, much less an organised political party, can survive the level of indiscipline, arrogance and unbridled ambitions of these lousy few.

The intervention of the national headquarters of the party is therefore timely and necessary to save the party from these oppressive, self-centred gang.”

They listed some of BOB’s sins to include: “Open condemnation and denigration of the achievements of the APC government and using the radio and social media platforms to launch attacks on the person of the Governor and members of the State Assembly without any provocation.

“Clearly, there was no love lost between him and majority of the state executives of the party over his refusal to accept the leadership status of the Governor. Sadly too, Bolarinwa became the major opposition to the government elected on the platform of his own party without any just cause.

“Against these backdrops, we fully support the decision of the party to remove Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarcharge inwa as his continuous leadership of the party was a disaster waiting to happen. We align ourselves with his replacement with a rather coolheaded, committed and mature party chieftain, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari, who we are sure can better unify the party.”

Similarly, a youth group in the state APC has also drummed support for Governor AbdulRazaq and the new chairman, Sanmari, while lambasting BOB for his negative stance against the Governor who is the leader of the party in the state.

Their spokesman, AbdulMumin Lade Yinusa, said: “We have been consciously observing the turn of political events in our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC); it is saddening that we can have some group of people somewhere working against the interest of Kwara State and Kwarans because of their personal political interest which is totally different from the reasons why we said ‘Otoge’ during the 2019 general elections.

“However, despite the enmity some groups in the party are having against the Governor and in their resolve to ensure that they frustrate him, he has remained focused and undistracted in delivering on good governance which Kwarans both home and abroad have been yearning for.

“When Kwarans in their majority took their destinies in their hands by going to the poll to say ‘Otoge’ to bad governance, they did so not for some set of individuals to claim political supremacy, they were rightly informed that the decision which they made is the best for them and they are currently reaping the reward of their action with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s style of governance growing in strength and also gaining popularity among Kwarans.

“To those who are ready to understand, we at the Kwara APC Youth say the era of godfatherism and self service has ended in Kwara state courtesy of Kwarans during 2019 general elections and that should be allowed to stand. Anyone who wants to act or disguise as a godfather in Kwara state is an enemy of the state.”

However, another group of Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) youth in the state has described BOB’s removal as illegal and undemocratic, calling on the national caretaker committee of the party, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, to rescind the decision in the interest of the party in the state.

The spokesman of the youth, Mallam Ahmed Ishowo, said: “The recent political developments in APC in the state, “sad as it is, is returning Kwara state to the bad old days of naked wielding of political power by few privileged to overrun the will of the people.”

The crisis in the party came to a head on February 3, 2021 with the disruption of the stakeholders meeting convened by the APC membership registration and revalidation committee sent from the national headquarters of the party in Abuja to keep party members abreast of the exercise in Kwara state.

New Telegraph gathered that the screening process for the event was already going on at the State Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin, when the former state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, stormed the venue ultimately to gain entry.

It was gathered that pandemonium broke out as the embattled party leader and his supporters met stiff resistance from personnel conducting the exercise and some supporters of the new Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari. BOB and his supporters allegedly forced their way into the hall as they reportedly broke the glass door at the entrance leading to the main hall.

It was also gathered that a member of the seven-man registration and revalidation committee told the protesting crowd to be patient, saying that the ex-chairman was actually invited to the meeting, expressing surprise at the turn of event.

Checks by this medium further revealed that seats for the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and that of the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki were reserved at the high table at the event, although the duo were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

However, due to the pandemonium that ensued, the planned stakeholders meeting for the party leaders in the state could no longer hold on Wednesday as the committee members were later seen at Idi Igba ward, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq flagged off the membership registration exercise.

Another version of the development, however, said that the removed state APC caretaker chairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, the APC woman Leader, Ramat Laide Alake, and their supporters were attacked by some party members when they tried to gain entry into the venue of the meeting.

This version said the windscreen of a car belonging to the APC women leader was also shattered and some personal belongings were allegedly stolen. Notwithstanding the development, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had flagged off the party membership registration and revalidation exercise at his Idi Igba polling unit in Adewole Ward of Ilorin West local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, the State APC Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmari, at a press briefing in Ilorin has condemned the violent and needless break in upon the venue of the party’s stakeholders meeting by some loyalists of Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed led by former Chairman Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, describing “the violent destruction of the entrance door by some thugs led by Bolarinwa as unfortunate and uncalled for.” He said: “We are shocked at the level of barbarism on display.

The violent entry by Hon. BOB was unwarranted and embarrassing. He was among the stakeholders invited for the meeting. “Nobody could have prevented him from joining the meeting.

His conducts left so much to be desired and we urge him and other leaders of the party to have deeper introspection as senior citizens. While party democracy is not without its challenges, introducing hooliganism to the mix is not acceptable.”

But Governor AbdulRazaq, speaking in Ilorin, the state capital over the weekend at the 2021 empowerment programme of the Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, said those causing disaffection in the party risk suspension.

The Governor warned the aggrieved groups, which have been waging war against his administration should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

He told the gathering that security had been beefed up across the state ahead of the exercise so as to prevent possible hijack and also forestall breakdown of law and order. He said, “It has come to our notice that some people were hatching series of plots from Abuja to stop APC membership registration.

“They went to court to challenge the process when it has already begun. This was designed to frustrate the exercise but we are unperturbed.

“However, we need to sound a note of warning that those fanning ember of disaffection in our party risk suspension.

The APC leadership will take decisive action on them on Monday so that our people can have rest of mind. “From our own end, we can assure you again that there is no cause for alarm. Our members and those interested in the party should go to their polling unit from Tuesday and register,” AbdulRazaq said.

Like this: Like Loading...