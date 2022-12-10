Battle of Sounds: Winners emerge, get N1m cash prize

A total of N1 million in prize money was awarded at the end of a fiercely contested music session of the third edition of the Battle of the Sounds, event, with the theme; Fierce Edition, which began was held last month in Lagos. The prize money was shared among three nations of 15 finalists, who emerged from over 40 contestants from the eight nations that participated in the music competition, with the Red Mercuries earning 115 points of combined judges’ coins and fan coins to emerge as the overall winning nation and taking home the grand prize of N400, 000.

The first runner-up nation, Uranus 77, won N200, 000 with a total of 104 coins, while the second runner-up nation, Jupiter Clique, won N100, 000 with a total of 101 coins. Other prizes were given to individual warriors who won first place in their respective music genres. Speaking during the presentation of the prize money, the chief convener and CEO of Bizzybody, Mr. Oluwaseun Ayeni, congratulated all the finalists for making it to the final stage of the competition. He reiterated the organisation’s willingness to provide everything needed to help the aspiring artistes succeed.

“After the competition, all individual best would receive a music production deal and possible features of celebrity artistes on their choice music project,’’ he said. Adding that; “Our expectation is that we will help kick-start their music career and hope that they will soar from there. So, based on what we’ve been through, I can tell you that a lot of iron has been set ablaze.

The only thing that remains is to unleash the talents, skills, and showmanship that will result in a new entertainment economy for Nigeria.’’ Meanwhile, the co-convener of the 2022 edition of the Battle of the Sounds, Ms Oluwaseyi Halima Adebanjo, stated that they are happy about the presence and participation of the Lagos State government, “because it not only raises the profile of the event, but it also provides an excellent opportunity for its inclusion in the state’s tourism calendar as well as possible material technical and logistical support of the state government.”

