Arts & Entertainments

Battle of the Sounds season 3 begins in Lagos

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The third season of the much-anticipated Battle of the Sounds has begun in Amuwo-Odofin. This biennial music tournament and festival first took place in 2017 when its chief convener, Seun Ayeni, created it as a tool for youth development, talent discovery, and reducing restlessness in his community.

The 2020 edition, on the other hand, was affected by the lock down and was streamed online, done indoors with maximum safety precautions to comply with COVID-19 regulations at the time. The 2022 opening ceremony, held on November 5, 2022, at Darius Turf in Amuwo-Odofin, was well attended by dignitaries and spectators. Among them is Engr Valentine Buraimoh, Executive Chairman of the host local government.

The event was star-studded as usual, with celebrities such as K-Peace of Nigerian Idol fame and award-winning GT da Guitarman, who grew up in the community, attending. Dapo Quadri, co-organizer, Battle of the Sounds Season 3 said the competition will last a month. The format of the competition uses all of the weekends in November, allowing participation from teenagers who also work full-time, he added. Cash prizes and record deals will be awarded to group and individual winners at the tournament’s conclusion on November 27, 2022. The group winnings are usually greater than the individual winnings, in order to encourage teamwork and communal unity, said another co-organizer, Dare Ayeni.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

30 Fellows to be inducted as NANTAP celebrates 30 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A major highlight of the National Delegates Convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State from September 16 through to 18, is the investiture of 30 members of the association into her Body of Fellows. The fellowship, officially known as ‘Fellow of Theatre Arts (FTA), […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ex-Ogun deputy gov’s daughter wins global art competition

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Mariam Ayolola Kaka, a 15-yearold student of Olabisi Onabanjo University International School, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has emerged the overall winner of a global art competition. The winner, who is the daughter of a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, came tops amongst over 4,000 participants in the competition organised by a charity […]
Arts & Entertainments

What sort of disrespect is this? –Sarkodie ‘angry’ over exclusion from Stingy Men Association

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

For weeks now, the ‘Stingy Men Association’ has dominated trends on social media, and a lot of stars have approved the association. Nigerian Afrobeat musicians, Mr. Eazi and Yemi Alade, have proudly joined the online association and shared their membership identity cards on their social media pages. However, Sarkodie – who has been labelled miser […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica