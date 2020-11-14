The stage is set for the battle of veterans as ‘Two Men and the Rest of Us’ Season 2 premieres on November 22, in YouTube. “A veteran-filled comedy show – a web series – that celebrates the twists and turns of our immediate society – “Two Men And The Rest Of Us” Season 2 tells a gripping, hilarious story about two men (Okonkwo and Soyinka) who find themselves retired and with a lot of time on their hands.

They sit out in front of Soyinka’s house and somehow get involved in just about everything that’s happening in their neighbourhood. From the funniest to the dangerous, you really can’t say what would happen each time, the only thing is that you can identify with the story each week, because “The Two Men” are telling stories of “the rest of us”. Directed by Ben Chiadika, Two Men and The Rest of Us (S2), an all-improvised comedy series, is to run every Sunday by 6pm on YouTube, says Chiadika. “All you need do is visit the YouTube Channel (Paters Heritage Mission) and subscribe to receive notifications (the live notification reminder will be sent to you). You can also join the telegram group for updates on all our content,” he says.

‘Two Men and The Rest of Us (S2)’, parades array of veteran actors, including, Iheanyi Okoro as Okonkwo; and Femi Bolorunde as Soyinka. Support cast include:Chris Oyedokun as Shamaya, Ice Ibim Omeite as Bomboy Guest Artistes: May Okanigbe, Greg Chiadika, and Edna Frank-Konwea. Chiadika (Director) is an actor, director, youth advocate and script writer based in Lagos, Nigeria. He is well known as Director on MNET multi award-winning soap, ‘Tinsel’. He won the “TERACOTTA” award for directing of the sitcom Soul Sistas for Royal Roots Production. He has had several years of directing nationally and internationally.

Ben, a strong believer in excellence, is the director of Richard Mofe Damijo’s (RMD) “The X Family” Show. His current projects include 48 Hours, a movie, Foreign Love, shot in the United States and Nigeria, and the multi-award-winning movie “Unbreakable”. With over 30 plays produced for stage, Chiadika is the artistic director of The Pater’s Heritage Mission, an organisation that boasts of over 100 theatrical performances in halls across Nigeria. Other works include; Edge of Paradise (tv series); My Grandfather’s Wife; Echoes; Middle Men; and Siberia.

“Two Men and The Rest of Us uses improvisation to produce fun, immersive experiences that bring laughter to the people. “The first season of the show was great but not much noise was made about it. Based on popular demand, this season comes with much more attention to details and deeper lessons to learn in the midst of the laughter.” On the production, Chiaka said: “The Paters Heritage Mission’s method is the use of drama, music, dance, and the print media to create change in the hearts of men and in doing so, creating the desired positive change in our world. “We are dedicated to reaching out to the uttermost parts of the earth with the Father’s love, creating a positive and lasting change in society.

“We welcome membership from believers and patronage from all irrespective of race or colour. And also, for organisations needing entertainment, training and events marketing solutions.”

