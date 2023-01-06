Battle on Buka Street makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

Funke Akindele’s hit movie continues to break records locally and internationally. On December 30, 2022, FilmOne Entertainment (Nigeria) and Part Two Media (USA), with the support of Amplify Africa, released Battle on Buka Street in the United States and the United Kingdom. The movie debuted in 11 Regal Cinemas, making the movie the first Nollywood release in the United States.

Despite opening in only 11 locations, the comedy earned $61, 000 over the four-day New Year Weekend. Commenting on the movie’s impressive opening, Craig Shurn, of Part Two Media, said: “We always knew that Battle on Buka Street had the potential to do well in the US especially after its blockbuster results and status in Nigeria, but we never expected these sorts of figures for the first Nollywood release here.

Full credit to the star, director and producer Funke Akindele, who worked her magic to her 15 million+ Instagram followers. The US African diaspora have been underserved and starved of true African content, especially theatrically, for the longest time, and it is an honor to have brought ‘Battle on Buka Street’ to them eventually. It’s a great start, and it’s exciting what the future holds. Next up is Toyin Abraham’s Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper which is coming 13th January.” Regal has added another 11 locations on the 2nd week due to strong demand and sell-out shows. Following Akindele’s movie release, FilmOne and Regal Cinemas are set to debut Toyin Abraham’s Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper on January 13, 2023 in the US and UK. The movie opens exclusively at select Regal theatres, with advance screenings beginning on January 12.

