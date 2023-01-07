Arts & Entertainments

Battle on Buka Street makes history in U.S. cinemas

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

With a record breaking opening of over N360m in cinemas across Nigeria; Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has again set another ground breaking record with her latest movie, Battle on Buka Street, as the movie grossed over $61,000 in United States cinemas. The movie directed by her was distributed by FilmOne and Part Two Media in the United States, with support from Amplify Africa.

‘Battle of Buka Street’ tells the story of two women who find themselves at odds after a long-time rivalry when they start food businesses on the same street. The movie featured brilliant performances by Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Femi Jacobs, Tobi Makinde, Sola Sobowale, Kevin Ikeduba, Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs and Wumi Toriola among others.

According to FilmOne, with the support of Amplify Africa, the movie, released in December, is the first ever of its kind in the U.S. Akindele’s movie becomes the first ever indigenous Nollywood flick released in the United States. The leading American cinema- Regal, also noted that the movie had been added to another 11 locations in the second week due to strong demand and sold-out shows.

 

Our Reporters

