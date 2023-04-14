Battle royale as Ogun LG chairmen battle Abiodun, reject car gifts

All is not well between Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Local government chairmen in the state. The 20 Local government chairmen have drawn the battle line between them and the governor. They have vowed to give the fight their all, until the governor accord them the needed respect and treat Local government as the true third tier of government. The battle between the governor and the council chairmen which started even long before the just concluded general elections, took a worse turn in April.

Alleged disdain

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the governor in recognition of the steadfastness of the council chairmen during the governorship election, gifted them 20 units of brand new Mikano 2006 utility cars, but the chairmen “spat on the governor’s face” by vehemently rejecting the gift. New Telegraph gathered that, the council chairmen not only rejected the gift, but also left the Ogun state government house, Isale Igbehin, Abeokuta (where the cars were presented) disappointed. A source who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that, three council chairmen who spoke on behalf of others insisted that, the cars were below standard and not enough to compensate them in view of “all they have done” for the governor and his administration. It was further gathered that, the council chairmen all rejected the vehicles and left in open annoyance. According to the source, one of the chairmen at the venue said, “Your Excellency, I know of Lexus, Honda, Sonata and so on. The Mikano that I know is the diesel generator. It is important that you begin to treat us like one of your own if we really mean it sir.

Various views

Another chairman who couldn’t hide his displeasure left the government house before the whole scenerio ended, he was heard aloud stating how bad the chairmen could not afford anything for themselves and leaders of the party. Another council chairman who is reportedly close to the governor got so angry and spoke about how motor parks managers and other transport union chairmen are doing better than the “elected” council chairmen under the watch of the governor. Explaining why they rejected the car gift, one of the council chairmen who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity said, they have a lot of grouses against the governor, one of which is the governor’s total neglect of local government administration. He said, the council chairmen rejected the car gift because “the governor has disdain for us. He has be unfaithful and treated us badly in the last two years”. He accused the governor of acting with impunity by starving Local governments of funds thereby stifling the development of the council areas. “We are just figure head, we ceremonial chairmen, there is nothing local government areas are doing because there is no fund to do anything,” he lamented. When asked if the council chairmen truly rejected the car gift, he said, “Yes, it is true that we rejected the governor’s car gift. We did this because of our grievances with him and this is just a tip of the ice berg. “The governor has continued to ridicule us, turning us to a laughing stock among our colleagues from other states.

Grouse

“Our grouse with him mainly bothers on his failure to implement local government autonomy. There are other issues too, but the local government autonomy remains the main reason why we rejected his car gift. “The governor has been diverting funds meant for local government. Since we have been elected and sworn into office two years ago, the governor has not paid a dime from the funds received from the Federal government directly into local government accounts. What do we call this? “He (Abiodun) has not released allocations of the local government the state has been receiving from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) since we assumed office. “The governor even claimed that, he has been augmenting the local government funds when the truth is that, he has not even paid a dime into the account of any local government as allocation. “The must annoying thing is that, the governor does not even listen to any of us. Our views, our opinions do not even count. He has made himself the ‘alpha and omega’ of the state. “We can no longer met our obligations to the people. Our people think we have been embezzling the money meant for local government development, they think we have some money and that we have been using all the money for ourselves.” “Some of us are still unable to repay the debts we incurred during our election. It is that bad. Only few people are benefiting from this government and this is very unfortunate. “Since we have been inaugurated, the governor has only met with us once and during the meeting, we were expecting that he would allow us talk, but surprisingly, only one of us was given a chance to talk. The governor just spoke and left the place.”

Buhari’s accusation

This is coming few months after President Muhammadu Buhari had accused state governors of misappropriating funds meant for the Local government councils in their respective states. Buhari expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as “unbridled ill-treatment” of resources at the local government levels. This, the President lamented had caused stunted development experienced at the third tier of government. Buhari said, “It beats anyone’s imagination how some state governors would collect money on behalf of council areas in their states, only to remit just half of such allocation to the local government council Chairman, who would further deplete the remittance in further pilfering of public resources”. The President related the development to the question of lack of integrity in the character of many of those holding such offices like governorship and council chairmanship. Buhari added that such actions were rather despicable and spoke of the height of corruption in the country.

Governor reacts

The governor in his reaction to the ongoing disagreement between his administration and the council chairmen, pleaded with different political groups not to unduly interfere in the matter. Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin described the current imbroglio as “an internal issue”. The statement reads: “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to stories making the rounds regarding the issue of Mikano vehicles made available by the Governor of Ogun State to local Government chairmen in the State to assist in discharging their responsibilities to the people. “Inasmuch as various groups have the right to express their minds on issues, we want to plead with them not to interfere unduly in the matter, as it is an internal issue.

Given the nature of the exchanges online, in social media and even conventional media, the Ogun State Government wishes to state that this intragovernmental affair is being resolved amicably.”

…And pledges

During the Local government election held on Saturday, July 24, Abiodun pledged that, his administration would continue to respect the autonomy of the Local government. The governor also promised to give the council chairmen all the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government. He said, his administration would ensure that the local government chairmen were given the opportunity to administer over their councils as enshrined in the constitution when they assumed office. The governor who berated the previous administration in the state for hijacking local government administration in the state, vowed to uphold the constitution and not interfere in the affairs of Local governments. He said: “My administration will ensure that the Local government chairmen are given the opportunity to administer over their local government as enshrined in the constitution. “I will not want to speak about what happened before I assumed office, but I believe that what currently obtained at the Local government level is night and day compared to what happened before I assumed office and that is why you can see the evidences and the testimonials of what the Local government caretaker committees have achieved in their 18 to 20 months in office because we have ensured that there are execution of projects which are funded in line with the constitution.

Respect needed

“We will respect the autonomy of the local government in line with what we at the Governors’ Forum have decided to do and how we decided to implement it.” “I believe that they (Local government) are a tier of government that should be given a free hand to run their show, they are the closest administrative political office, they are closer to the grassroots, they are able to make that impact in the grassroots and they are much closer than any of us. “This administration will give all the needed support to our local government councils to ensure that they function in line with the constitution”.