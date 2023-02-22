Battle royale in Ondo towns with multiple monarchs

There have been agelong supremacy battles among traditional rulers in Yoruba speaking South West geo-political zone. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports about the rivalry among towns with multiple monarchs in Ondo State

History is replete with tales of towns in the Southwest geo-political zone battling over superiority among its various monarchs. For years before the creation of the present Osun out of old Oyo State, the Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo were at dagger drawn over who is heir of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

While Ooni sits majestically on the throne of Oduduwa in Ile-Ife, the Alaafin said it was when the original sons of Oduduwa had left home that Ooni was made to hold fort for the traditional sons.

The same battle for supremacy was rekindled recently when the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan claimed superiority over the Ooni of Ife. The recent controversy was on the role played by Moremi in the history of both Ife and Ugbo.

Bearded crowns As monarchs in the Southwest geo-political zone battled over those who have the authority to wear bearded crowns from Ile-Ife, the contention for superiority, land, and right to install chiefs in communities with more than one traditional ruler is tearing the peace of the affected towns apart in various parts of Ondo State just as the implementation of the White Paper on the Justice Ajama Chieftaincy declaration by the state government has rekindled the age long rivalry among some communities in the state.

Towns with multiple monarchs

From North to South and Central Senatorial districts in Ondo State, there is no local government without multiple traditional rulers. But the rivalry among kings in the same local government is not as prominent as that of the same towns with more than one monarch.

Despite the existence of four first class monarchs in Owo Local Government, the rivalry is not as pronounced as that of Akoko Northeast with Owa-Ale and that of Olukare of Ikare. In Ifedore Local Government with three first class monarchs, there is no report of a power tussle over territory unlike that of Akure South where the Deji of Akure, the only first class monarch in the council area is battling with Iralepo of Isinkan and Osolo of Isolo over territory and right to install minor chiefs within the territories.

In Okitipupa Local Government with three first class traditional rulers and eight recognised chieftaincy titles, there is no report of disputes just as Akoko Northwest with 27 recognised chieftaincy with five first class monarchs live peacefully amongst themselves.

In fact, the Ajowa-Akoko with seven traditional rulers is not known for any supremacy battle among the kings.

The battle for territory in Ikare-Akoko

Among the towns with multiple traditional rulers in the Sunshine State, it is only in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government that violent clashes usually occurred over territory and supremacy.

Ikare Akoko has a record of periodic communal clashes caused by Obaship tussles. The community is divided into two factions with factions loyal to different monarchs. The two monarchs, Owa-Ale and Olukare, both in Ikare, had always locked horns over who was superior. While Owa-Ale claims he brought his crown from Ile-Ife and hence superior to Olukare, the Olukare, who is one of the first-class monarchs in the state, saw the Owa-Ale as his quarter chief.

But recently, the state government elevated Oba Adeleke Adedoyin, the Owa-Ale, to the status of a first-class traditional ruler, making the town to have two first-class Obas. Some analysts think that the development should lay to rest, the age-long supremacy battle between the two traditional rulers, but rather, the leadership tussle continued unabated.

While other towns and villages that parade more than one monarch rarely engage in violent supremacy or territorial battle; that of Ikare-Akoko has become a major source of worry to virtually all the governors that have governed the state. This rivalry has led to violent attacks leading to death of many people, imposition of curfews and destruction of properties and means of livelihoods of residents. With the spate of clashes in town increasing by the day, residents in the community continue to live in fear.

The community, which was known for its serenity and commercial hub of Akokos, is now ‘unofficially’ the headquarters of communal clashes in the state, if not Nigeria. This is due to the number of related attacks in the community in the last few months.

The battle for Okoja

The fragile peace in the ancient town of Ikare Akoko was shattered recently by two youth groups who have been attacking each other after a new year carnival held in the town. Social and business activities in the town were halted following the clash among youths.

It was gathered that some youths of the community went wild firing gunshots following a disagreement over the staging of an annual carnival in the community. It was learnt that many people were feared killed, shops and vehicles allegedly vandalised and burnt down by some hoodlums while banks and other organisations did not open for business for fear of being attacked.

A source said: “You know Ikare is divided and Okoja is like a centre between the two. The Owa Ale people wanted to use the place but Olukare youths stopped them. “When the Olukare wanted to use the place, the Owa Ale people stopped them and there was a crisis. The shooting was so much that the town became deserted. The youths mobilised for another attack and the shootings continued.

Many shops have been closed down but the police intervened. I saw at least two people shot dead during the fracas and many others injured but I learnt some more people have been killed too.” In order to avert further destruction of lives and property in the town, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu imposed a 24-hour curfew after the State Security Council meeting chaired by him.

Before the violent clash over Okoja, a similar crisis occurred in the town within the Muslim community over the position of the Chief Imam of the community, a crisis that forced the police to lock up the central mosque against attacks. It took the efforts of the state government and security agencies to calm the nerves and return order among the worshippers.

To ensure sanity, however, Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, threatened to banish the two monarchs if they failed to call their supporters to order. ‘

Panacea to perennial Ikare-Akoko crisis

An indigene of Ikare-Akoko, Mr Jide Omotola has advocated the creation of Oke- Ikare as panacea to the incessant crisis in the ancient town.

In a write-up, made available to New Telegraph, he said the creation of the new town with distinct jurisdictions by the administration of Governor Akeredolu would finally lay to rest the superiority and territories battled between Owa-Ale and Olukare. Giving historical background to the town, Omotola said: “It is a well- known fact that Prince Agbaode, the First Owa Ale of Ikare was the founder and first Oba of Ikare.

He was one of the many children of Oduduwa. About 600 years ago Agbaode left Enuowa quarters in Ile-Ife alongside “Olowo of Owo and Asin in Oka ‘’ during the great dispersal with other Princes from Ile Ife. Prince Agbaode took the Title Owa Ale of Ikare. He left Ile- Ife with some prominent Ikare High Chiefs such as Olokoja, Olona, Oshodi, Oniku, Aiko, Oloyinmo, and Alaja. He said the Owa Ale of Ikare and Olukare Chieftaincy dispute is age-long and chequered with celebrated legal battles.

He said the matter got to the Privy Council in 1953 during the colonial era. Aside from oral history, he said there are many intelligence reports, letters/documents from colonial administrations, Commission of Inquiry reports and letters from Olukare Family that affirmed that Owa Ale of Ikare has exclusive right to wear bearded Crown in Ikare.

The Lagos daily news of February 12, 1935 an archival document was conclusive of the fact that Owa Ale founded Ikare. His words: “History will definitely remember Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for good in settling Ikare chieftaincy.

To the glory of God, the position of Owa Ale as an Oba is firmly established and laid to rest. Succeeding administrations in the state since the advent of the present civilian administration have at different time stood by equity, fairness and justice, the current administration of Governor Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has taken it to top notch with his fidelity with truth. The governor in his magnanimity elevated the stool of Owa Ale to First Class status for which we are grateful forever.

The Ikare Chieftaincy dispute is sue generis; it is in a class of its own and as such deserves special consideration.

“Now that the issue of Obaship in Ikare has been laid to rest with the historic elevation of Owa-Ale to first class status, the government should take a deeper look at the issue of jurisdictions for the two Monarchs in Ikare and the changing of Owa-Ale title. It is also pertinent to note that this title of Owa-Ale of Ikare has been in existence from time immemorial and it has never been in dispute and it has never been called ‘Owa-Ale of Iyometa’.

Owa-Ale of Ikare was not in contention as various government white papers and court judgments (since 1940s) till most recent court verdict in 2022) recognized the title as Owa-Ale of Ikare, it is our prayer that the title Owa Ale of Ikare be retained as it is, irrespective of what government decides to do on the area of jurisdiction.

“There will be a serious legal crisis for Owa-Ale stool in future and it will still be an injustice to change Owa Ale of Ikare to Owa Ale of Iyometa, Ikare while Olukare of Ikare remains intact, it is therefore, better and foster harmony to leave the two titles as they currently stand while each Monarch administers his own domain.

In the alternative and if we must tinker with the title at all, Owa Ale domain could be Ikare-Oke thus (Owa Ale of Ikare Oke) this accords with practicality and present reality just as we have similar experience in Omuo Ekiti where there is Olomuo of Omuo and Olomuo Oke of Omuo Oke Same scenario in Ikere between Ogoga and Olukere where the State Government recognised Olukere of Ikere with jurisdiction over Odo Oja while his title remains Olukere of Ikere and existing with Ogoga of Ikare.

In our State, our amiable Governor recently resolved the age-long tussle between Olubaka of Oka and Asin of Oka Odo with Asin jurisdiction over Odo Oka. We believe if the above precedents are followed in Ikare, it will further help and deepen the peace effort of the government.

“For determination of domains, the head of Owa Ale of Ikare Kingmakers is High Chief Olokoja of Okoja as affirmed by ‘the Government’s approved Owa-Ale Chieftaincy Declaration’ and any move to severe Okoja out of jurisdiction of Owa Ale would deal historical blow to Olokoja Chieftaincy and may undermine lofty peace efforts of Mr Governor in Ikare.

It is thus our prayer that the government should avert historical injustice in this regard. Owa-Ale is ready to make sacrifice for peace to reign as intended by Mr Governor and it is not too much to demand for Iyomefa as his area of jurisdiction, or at minimum inclusion of Okoja with Iyometa area due to our historical linkage on traditional festivals, markets, and deities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...