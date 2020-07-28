Battling Abuja drug peddlers

In the past two months, the activities of drug peddlers and plight of their victims have regained prominence in Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has turned its attention towards the menace of drug peddling, drug use and the associated crimes. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Mallam Muhammad Bello, recently expressed worries over the alarming rate of drug abuse within the nation’s capital and vowed to fight it decisively.

Bello disclosed his intentions to uproot the drug peddlers from their strongholds around the city when he received a delegation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at his office. He observed that the fight to eradicate or reduce drug abuse and flush out the peddlers, has been on, even before now, with different security agencies firing from their various angles. Bello, who expressed worry over the development, said that making Abuja drug-free would require hard work, tremendous commitment and resources.

He said that his administration had no option but to tackle the menace of drug abuse, because it was rising at an alarming rate, even among women. Bello said it was bad enough that Ni-geria used be known only as a transit point and expressed dismay that it was fast becoming a drug consuming nation. He charged the FCT Police, Department of State Security, Social Development Secretariat, and the NDLEA, to come together and chart a new plan of action towards fighting the scourge. The Minister assured the agencies that FCT was going to support measures designed to recover affected neighbourhoods and persons from drugs.

In addition, he announced measures to fast-track the allocation of land for the construction of a rehabilitation centre for drug victims in Abuja. He canvassed for the naming and shaming of traffickers and perpetrators, as one of the strategies for discouraging the resort to drugs.

“All arrested persons need to be publicized along with their pictures and businesses. If they are found to be part of the negative value chain of the drug thing, they have to be exposed very widely. It is absolutely important. This is something relevant agencies will work together at in order to recover this vulnerable segment of our population from this menace,” he said.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Abdallah (Rtd), who led the delegation on the visit, attributed the problems of insurgency, robbery, kidnapping and other crimes to drug abuse. The NDLEA boss expressed concern that while youths constituted between 100 and 120 million of Nigeria’s population, many of them were vulnerable and need to be protected from drug abuse.

“They are the main ones that indulge in this drug consumption and any nation whose future is sentenced to the use of drugs by its young ones, that nation is trouble. “We know there are other problems in Nigeria; problems of insurgency, robbery, kidnapping. But behind all of these, drugs are being consumed. While it is true that we are trying to stop these ones immediately, until we can stop drugs coming into our country, stop our children and any other persons from taking it in our country, we are only wasting our time,” he said.

In line with these pronouncements, the Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, has discovered a number of the hideouts of drug cartels located on remote locations such as secluded hill tops in the suburbs of Abuja.

Accessing the hilltop for the operation which lasted for at least, three hours at a stretch each day, was undoubtedly a Herculean task, but the task force members showed uncommon commitment towards defeating the drug lords. It was gathered that at each operation, the makeshift shelters and other items abandoned by the fleeing drug peddlers were burnt to ashes to deter them from returning to the enclaves.

In the course of raiding the drug colonies, many of their patrons were arrested and handed over to the appropriate security agencies. One deadly thing about the discoveries made, is that these drug peddlers are mostly young people between the ages of 13 and 25.

The taskforce, which has conducted several raids, has also raised the alarm that many of the people who patronized these drug peddlers were teenagers of both sexes. Inside Abuja learnt that the people who were often sighted running away from the drug hideouts, in order to evade arrest, were both young men and women.

Security analysts said it may be absurd to hear that drug cartels are breaking a supposed watertight security networks to flourish in the illicit drug trade in Abuja, but not completely strange, because as a microcosm of the larger society, Abuja may not be immune to social vices.

Since the Chairman (FCT) Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation , Ikharo Attah led the first raid to the Apo hard drugs colony, recovering some hard drugs after demolishing their shanties, residents have not stopped wondering what could be encouraging these cartels.

The reason being that the hill covered with tree grooves where they converted to a hiding place is centrally located within the heart of the city centre. A visit to some of the raided drug colonies revealed that the people who have converted bushy hill to a comfortable abode, were not only engaging in drug abuse, but human trafficking and sexual perversion. The persons involved in this drug peddling also appear to be so daring and emboldened in their trade. They carry out the nefarious activities without any atom of fear, considering that their hideout is very close to one of the strategic police formations in town.

The Chairman of the Taskforce who said that abuse of hard drugs, does not only affect social structures of the society but cripples human productivity needed to grow the economy. While he lamented that the youth were engaging in destructive behaviours, more than activities that promote peace and economic development, he vowed to remain resilient and committed to prosecuting the drug war. He said the taskforce would not be intimidated by the cartels, who have refused to be dissuaded by the several raids of their colony and arrests.

Inside Abuja gathered that while the dreaded abode of the drug lords were being raided constantly, they have always returned with fury to rebuild the burnt down makeshift shelters. Before the constant raiding of this notorious criminal enclaves, many Abuja residents were not aware that such dangerous places were in existence very close to the popular Apo Roundabout.

Perhaps, the only thing that may have spurred suspicions among residents is the re-occurring crimes, like snatching of peoples valuables, both at night and daytime, between the Apo Roundabout and the Gudu cemetery. Inside Abuja learnt that members of the drug cartel, who usually come down from the hill to hawk hard drugs by the fringes of the Apo Roundabout, were also suspected to be the brain behind several robbery cases along that axis.

Almost on a daily basis, it was reported that residents were robbed of their valuables by suspected members of the drug cartel, who often are found along the road and bus stops, within the area, pretending to be commuters. It was also gathered that the raids of the place by the taskforce, comprising the Police, operatives of National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other para-military groups resulted into arrest of many persons suspected to be the leaders of the drug syndicate.

Various deadly substances, including several packs of India hemp, one knife, bottles of codeine and tablets of other contraband drugs amongst others, were found there. Attah said that there was no going back on the aggressive cleaning exercise, ongoing in Abuja, especially places that pose a threat to security and safety of residents. Inside Abuja further learnt the Ministerial Taskforce had to change its strategy, seeing that barely seven days after the colony was burnt down, the recalcitrant drug lords had returned to the same place to continue with their trade. The drug war became more fierce after the criminal elements re-regrouped, and re-stocked the colony with more hard drugs.

Attah said:”We recovered so many raps of Indian hemp and many bottles of codeine and several hard drugs. We also arrested two persons found at the scene”. More worrisome to the Ministerial Taskforce and residents of FCT is that instead of drug peddlers abandoning their illicit trade, they have started migrating to other parts of the city centre, in search of more hidden operational bases. Inside Abuja learnt that some intelligence reports had revealed that some of the displaced drug barons have relocated to another hide out, around the Games Village axis of the town.

Determined to win the drug war, the taskforce has raided the new place, arresting four persons, and recovering some items, including some bags of Indian hemp, cartons and bottles of drugs such as codeine, tramadol and among others.

