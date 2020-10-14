Battling against bad guys in Bayelsa

All over the world, the issue of security is not always toyed with. Of recent, there have been issues of insecurity threatening Nigeria like just like, the North East part of the country. Also in the South South before now it was about militancy where the boys were blowing up pipelines, distorting the country’s source of income until recently when they were granted amnesty.

Beyond blowing of pipelines in the past, there were some pockets of criminality in Bayelsa state like kidnapping, cultism, breaking and entry and other forms of robberies which were also threatening peace of the state before deployment of the new commissioner of police Mike Okoli.

CP Okoli has not relented since he took over as the Bayelsa State Commissioner of police. Not minding the fact that he was just resuming, one of the cases he met on ground was the attacking of a new generation church known as the Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, off Bakery Road where the security guard was shot dead, a pregnant woman and her husband were also shot dead in front of their house during the shootout.

The CP however launched a manhunt and the criminals were apprehended from their hideouts. According to former Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, it was in compliance with IGP’s directives, that the Bayelsa State Police Command set up a special squad comprising of 170 gallant officers and men to officially launch operation Puff Adder in the State.

The officers were carefully selected from the detachment of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, State Intelligence Bureau, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Unit Anti Bomb Squad and from various Police Divisions.

The operation was designed to source for actionable intelligence to confront and annihilate criminals and mop-up illegal arms from unauthorized individuals. The squad was also to conduct intelligence-driven RAIDs on criminal hideouts, targeting cultists, armed robbers and kidnappers, among others. The outfit also achieved its feat through utilization of non-state security actors such as the vigilantes, Community Development Committees, CDCs, and youth bodies. Operation Puff Adder gained more confidence among the residents of the state with over a thousand cases resolved and over fifty rescues cases of kidnap victims recorded including rescue of the wife of a Popular Businessman in the state, Mrs. Vivian Obaino.

Despite, carrying out its operations under the commands of over three commissioners of Police in the state, the Operations puff Adder have displayed versed knowledge of the state terrain and in-depth intelligence gathering capacity needed for proper policing in a state. Despite all of these achievements, there are some challenges hampering smooth operation of the job as they said they lack needed logistics such as operational vehicles, office accommodations, suspects’ detention centres.

Confirming the challenges, the CP in his welcome address during the visit of the pioneer, AIG Zone 16, Augustin Agbonlahor, said shortage of operational vehicles, motorcycle and gun boats were among the challenge facing police operation in the state adding that the peculiar terrain, riverine nature afford criminals opportunity to strike and disappear into the sea and creeks. CP Okoli, in a commendation letter dated August 11,2020, has further affirmed the fact that the Operation Puff Adder, headed by SP Christian Nwaogbo with AP/ No.117998,described the recent arrest of a gang of notorious kidnappers headed by one Sinime Dankaba at Azikoro town forest in Yenagoa as an act of gallantry.

In another letter, CP Okoli, through DCP, Admin, Selem Vicent Amachree, said “The Commissioner further express his deep appreciation for your tireless efforts in fighting crime and criminality within the Command which has brought relative peace to the state and has also made the public to have total confidence in the Nigerian Police.

Not left out in the accolades showered on the Operation Puff Adder team in Bayelsa, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu in his commendation letter to the commander of the security outfit, SP Chris Nwaogbo, stated that “For your efforts at fighting crime and criminality in Bayelsa State Command and for your outstanding performance and various acts of bravery.” According to the commissioner who spoke to New Telegraph, “these sons of the devil planned to kidnap a corp.

member serving in their community- providing medical services to them. The boys who planned the act know him very well as he has been rendering medical services to them. Credible intelligence report reveals that some suspected kidnappers conspired among themselves, went to the doctors quarter on September 10, 2020 to kidnap him but he wasn’t at home. “When they got information that the corp. member is from a wealthy family, they planned to pick him so that the family would pay the ransom.

Unfortunately, the day they went to kidnap him, the doctor was not in his quarters, so they retreated and started planning again but as they were planning, the information leaked to us, so we laid ambush for them. “One of them was picked, he confessed and took the police operatives to the various homes of his group and they all confessed to the attempted kidnap. “I promise to ensure the highest level of professionalism to fully fight criminalities, to secure the safety and lives of the good people of Bayelsa state including those residing and doing lawful business in the state.

The command under my watch would be intelligence-driven and run an open door policy to receive credible and undiluted information that would lead to the detection of crime and nip it in the bud. “Never under my watch would a suspect who has a clear case to answer would be allowed to go; we would charge and monitor it in the court to ensure successful prosecution of those criminals.

“There is no society that is crimefree, but we would make sure that where crime happens, we would respond promptly and prosecute it in the court,” he vowed. However, some of the personnel called on the State Governor Douye Diri to support operations of the Nigerian Police including the Operation Puff Adder in order to sustain the ongoing efforts and to assist the police with needed logistics and funding.

