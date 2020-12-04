Battling against the tide of oil money

It is the desire of any government to have multiple sources of income. That is same for the Bayelsa State government, which has over the years tried different ways to move away from the lure of oil money. But Pauline Onyibe in Yenagoa, reports that it has been some form of motion without movement

All over the world, it is believed that crude oil is the biggest source of income, especially in Nigeria. But it is on record that before the advent of crude oil, Nigeria was making so much money through agriculture; hence the records of groundnut pyramid, the cocoa factories, oil palm, oranges, yam, among other agricultural products.

At a stage, it was on record that Nigeria was exporting most of those products to the outside world but what has happened? People have abandoned agriculture and sank their heads into crude oil. Although some parts of the country are still making good money out of agriculture like the Northern parts of the country, that is not the case with the Southern part, where almost everything, including vegetable is imported, hence the high cost of living especially in Bayelsa. The people have abandoned fishing and other means of farming, which were recorded to be part of them before the discovery of crude oil.

Bayelsa State, in the time past, had tried to revive the likes of Peremabiri rice farm in Southern Ijaw, tried to invest in fish farming, garri processing, sea foods processing, among other things but to no avail. Even plantain that it found in large quantity in the state cannot be preserved because there is no means of perseveration.

Previous administrations had tried to invest in agriculture with huge amount of money always appropriated to the agricultural sector each year but nothing tangible seems to have been done. From 2017 to 2019, the Bayelsa State government under Hon. Seriake Dickson appropriated about N12.024billion to agriculture while in this 2020, about N8 billion was appropriated to agriculture before the N242 billion budget was reduced to N183 billion.

Of course, the present government under Governor Douye Diri had revealed that he was going to give priority to the agricultural sector; the reason he budgeted about N8 billion for the sector, even though after eight months, nothing seems to be going on in that sector.

During the time of Dickson, so much noise was made concerning the agricultural sector like the Aquaculture Projects, where the rgovernment promised that it was targeting 16,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs through the establishment of aquaculture villages across the local government areas in the state.

The state government in 2018 then handed over the management of a multimillion naira aquaculture village built by the Dickson administration to a private firm, Aquaseas Company Limited. The aquaculture village located in Yenegwe, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state was supposed to sit on 127 hectares land with over 500 fish ponds.

The concession agreement involving the government, Aquaseas and the Unity Bank Plc was signed at the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Yenagoa, and was witnessed by top government officials and the trained beneficiaries but as at the time of filling this report, when South South Focus visited the fish farm, the Epie creek and the pond have joined together without any sign of fish sighted anywhere.

The Epie Creek upland aquaculture project is supposed to have an industrial fish farm facility on 172 hectares of land along the upland region of the Epie creek. Based on the project plan, the Epie creek Aquaculture Project should have had 120 cages, earthen ponds and concrete tanks for fish production. It should also have had a hatchery, as well as processing and training facilities. N429 million was said to have been released for the project before it was abandoned.

What about the marine Shrimp Farming? The project involved the culture of marine shrimp farming in a semi-natural environment, in two cycles annually, for harvesting and for sale to the general public. It was also abandoned.

The Restoration Government however tried to turn Bayelsa State into a global fish destination, ensuring the modernization and expansion of the fisheries industry in line with global best practice, empower the citizenry through creation of employment opportunities in the sector and many more. The state, under Dickson achieved some things in the agricultural sector as it trained some 500 youths in Songhai farming.

The government, in collaboration with the National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI) Badeggi, Bida, Niger State, also organized a training programme for 50 rice farmers drawn from the eight local government areas of the state.

The cassava multiplication project in Ebedebiri/Otuasega was conceived in 2013, after the restoration government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a private foreign concern, Ostra.

The aim was to set up a cassava starch processing plant with the capacity of producing 600 tons of industrial starch per annum. These among other good prospects were what the government had in mind but how many of them are active. That will be story for another day.

South South Focus traced the Epie creek Aqua farm to Yenegwe and discovered that already, water has taken over the ponds. When South South Focus tried to inquire from people around the area, a women, who didn’t want her name mentioned confided in our correspondent that the project has been abandoned since 2017. She said: “The only time they did something there was in 2017 when they were clearing the place, trying to do one or two things there. After that time, the place was abandoned. Even the bridge they used to go there has fallen inside water. “My husband tried to go there the other day and he couldn’t get there because water has taken over everywhere.

“But Dickson has his own fish pond here just across the Bayelsa State government’s own. He has bought all those places. He is training fish, monkey, cow and other things. It is Hausa people that are training them for him.”

A farmer very close to the government who didn’t want his name mentioned for fear of victimization said: “Regarding that project, it was a laudable project, just that they politicized the whole thing. When you went there, was anything happening? “Nothing is happening there. Even this commissioner that came, I advised him that he should think of working on already existing projects instead of embarking on new projects.

It will be easier to achieve a success story than starting all over while having all these kind of gigantic projects on ground. “From Dickson’s government, about N1.5 billion was sunk into that project. That place, they have spent at least about N2billion and could you believe they have the best facilities there? “They had a feed processing section. They have the smoking cages for value addition drying for international standard. They have everything but management is the problem.

“You remember when they invited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come for commissioning? Even that time, I was not happy because two months before Obasanjo’s visit, I was there and they were harvesting large fishes but surprisingly, during Obasanjo’s visit, they now went to a close by place to buy fish to come and showcase. “But at times, when you stand to say the truth, they will haunt you. It is a sad story. Nothing is in that place.

Everything is zero. “The company they gave the place to expected that the state will release some funds for them to do their work but at the end of the day, the fund did not come. So, they were not able to bring funds from outside to develop the place.

“I even suggested that they lease the place to individuals to manage. They will pay a percentage to the government.” The new Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa, is new in the office. When this report was filed in, this correspondent sought the attention of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry. A call put through to him met a hostile response as he said: “Do you actually think that if someone calls me and tells me that she is whatever name and writes for one paper on phone, I can now tell you what you are asking? “So, you are asking a question and you think I should answer on the phone? That is very unprofessional of you at this age. It is not the right thing to do. You don’t call somebody up and then start asking me to say something that I don’t know who you are. That is not proper.

“I don’t even know your paper that you are telling me that you are writing for. If you want to know anything, please come to the office. We are in public office. You don’t need any appointment. People come in and go. “If you are coming, come and don’t ask me of a nature of what you are asking me on the telephone.

It is not proper. Let’s respect each other.” More efforts were however made to get his response later but to no avail as this correspondent was told to come later. But the Douye Diri government, however, in a bid to diversify from crude oil and to run a smooth government, had recently got an approval from the state House of Assembly for N17 billion loan. Also the governor sought the House’s approval to access a N4 billion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart fund and a N10billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop oil palm potentials.

In another letter, the governor also urged the House to approve N3 billion, as a revolving temporary credit facility, with a 12 months tenure to fund state financing gap when there is a shortfall in monthly revenue accruing to the state.

“The facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria will aid the state government to develop our oil palm potentials, while the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) counterpart fund is a prerequisite for the state to attract a matching grant under the SDGs.” His letter read. He explained that the N4 billion SDGs counterpart fund would be obtained from a commercial bank. According to the letter, the N10 billion facility from the CBN, when acquired, would be used to finance the development and expansion of existing oil palm potentials in the state.

