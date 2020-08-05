Battling criminals through effective policing

The country is currently experiencing a surge in criminal activities. From Boko Haram in the North- East to banditry and cattle rustling in the North-West, through armed robbery, kidnapping and vandalism in the Southern parts of the country, the situation remains the same. CLEMENT JAMES writes on efforts to boost morale of the Police, who have the responsibility of maintaining law and order

The Nigeria Police Force has over the years, been seen as the lead security agency with wide powers to tackle all forms of crimes and criminalities. Police duties include, though not restricted to crime prevention, protection of lives and property, arrest of offenders, prosecution and investigation.

However, in 1960, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were drafted to Congo for a peace mission. Since then, the Police had been involved in various missions abroad including Namibia, Angola, Western Sahara, among others. Back home, with less than one million personnel, the Force has been saddled with the responsibility of policing over 200miliion citizens when the United Nations recommends one police officer for every 400 citizens. With criminals becoming sophisticated by the day and crime taking different shapes across the country, the Nigeria Police Force surely have their hands full.

It is for this reason that the Force has been doing everything to motivate its personnel through promotion and special packages in the event that they die or are maimed in the line of duty. For Zone 6 Police Command, which has its headquarters in Calabar, the recent promotion and decoration of its personnel was not just a symbolic gesture; it was a typical way of appreciating and motivating deserving officers.

The excitement that followed the decoration was so overwhelming that some of the officers arrived venue of the occasion with nearly all their family members as well as their friends and community people. However, many of those who came to watch the decoration had to wait outside the hall because of the prevailing health situation in the country in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Telegraph, who witnessed the decoration of the officers, overheard one of them saying: “it is now that our job begins. Rising to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Police is a huge step but also a huge responsibility.”

But for the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, who did the decoration, the promotion went beyond climbing one step of the ladder, because “to whom much is given, much is expected. The AIG challenged the newly promoted officers of the zone, particularly those in Cross River State, to work hard to defeat kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

Ahmed, who gave the challenge while decorating 33 officers, urged them to develop strategies that would ensure that crime and criminal activities in the zone were tamed. While explaining that the policy of community policing has come to stay in the force, the AIG disclosed that as the foremost security outfit in the country, the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was to make the force proactive. “We are the foremost security outfit in the country and we must develop strategies to stem all forms of crimes in the zone, whether it is kidnapping, cultism, or any other kind of crime.

We have to work with the public to ensure that we reduce crime in the society and allow them to sleep. “You know that community policing has been introduced into the force and so, there is the need for us to partner with the public to achieve our aim of effective policing,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed congratulated the 33 officers, who were promoted and reminded them that to whom much is given, much is expected. Thirty one Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police while two Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Superintendents of Police by the Inspector General of Police.

The AIG however, promised that the zone under his watch would not tolerate indolence, saying all the officers who have been promoted will have to prove their mettle. Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, ASP Nwaguru Simeon, promised to redouble efforts in appreciation of the IG’s gesture, noting that the zone will experience vibrancy in policing henceforth.

Nwaguru, who had “stormed” the conference hall with a group of persons who were described as a “a whole community” promised , on behalf of others, to up their commitment to the nation, assuring the people that crimes in the zone in general, and Cross River State in particular, would be dealt a blow. “Let me thank the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6, Zaki Ahmed for this promotion. We promise that this promotion, which a huge motivation to us will not go with accomplishment.

“We have decided to fight crime and criminality wherever they may be within the zone, and Cross River State. We promise the country not to let her down especially now that there seems to be upsurge in crime in the country. “When you are promoted, you have the feeling that you have to take it as a challenge. Indeed, it is a challenge and we are ready to take up the challenge. We promise the Inspector General of Police in particular and the public in general that we will work tirelessly to forestall an attempt by criminals to take over the zone,” Nwaguru said. According to the newly promoted ASP, their promotion came at a time the country needed their services and they will throw everything into the service of the nation, to keep it safe and free from crime.

“We are being promoted at a very challenging period but I can assure you that it is also a period when our worth would be tested and for sure, we will do our best and hope that our best would be good enough to reduce crime and criminality in the zone,” he promised. Without doubt, the newly promoted officers are wearing their ranks at a time the country is witnessing increase in crime: kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, murder, vandalisation, banditry, etc. There are a lot of expectations from the public and it is important to remind them, like the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ahmed Zaki said: “The promotion was an appreciation of their hard work as well as a challenge.”

One important take away from the decoration venue was the passion of the AIG to insist that community policing should be employed in the course of their duty. This, he said, was to instill confidence in the public who, ultimately, could be used to identify criminals and their hideouts.

Like this: Like Loading...