Battling indiscriminate refuse dumping in Kwara

Indiscriminate dumping of household refuse has remained a major challenge confronting governments at all levels in Nigeria. Despite their efforts at ensuring a clean, tidy and hygienic environment, the menace with its accompanying health hazards has regrettably remained on the surge. In this report, STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI examines the efforts of the administration of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in combating this dreaded menace vis-à-vis the lackadaisical attitude of some residents towards the state’s environmental sanitation laws aimed at encouraging the populace to keep their environments clean and tidy at all times

Indiscriminate dumping of household and industrial refuse is an agelong practice, and lamentably, it has remained an alternative means of refuse disposal, particularly in rural communities that have no access to reliable refuse removal services. However, this untidy and unhygienic behavioural pattern is no longer the exclusive preserve of rural communities as it has crept, in a seemingly uncontrollable manner, into urban centres, particularly the capital cities across the country where refuse removal services abound.

Interestingly, Kwara state, particularly Ilorin, the state capital, is also not immune to this unwholesome practice despite its health hazards to the citizenry. Regrettably, this is still happening in spite of the best efforts by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to curb the ugly trend. Lamentably, people still continue, with reckless abandon and impunity, to drop their household refuse so carelessly in unauthorised places within the metropolis thereby exposing residents to environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage blockade and widespread infectious diseases, including cholera, typhoid fever and diarrhoea, among others.

Declaring war on refuse

However, in order to ensure that the people of the state maintain a clean and hygienic environment, the AbdulRazaq administration has, without mincing words, declared that it would no longer be business as usual and has therefore put the relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Environment and the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), on red alert to ensure that residents fully comply with the state’s environmental laws.

Hence the administration’s engagement of the services of Primescape Nigeria Limited and Interproject Nigeria Limited as social refuse contractors whereby the people are required to pay a paltry sum to get their refuse evacuated. Besides, there are some other private refuse contractors whose charges are also moderate and affordable despite running their outfits on a commercial basis. In addition, the last Saturday of every month has been fixed as the state’s environmental sanitation day between 7am and 9am, when residents across the 16 local government areas of the state are expected to stay at home and keep their environments tidy and clean, while mobile courts are on standby for instant trial of evaders caught roaming about during the two-hour exercise.

Curiously, in one fell swoop over 200 people were arrested for immediate prosecution on a particular environmental sanitation day for violating the Sanitation Law. Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, who led a team to monitor people’s compliance during the monthly exercise in Ilorin metropolis, said: “The tempo of prosecution of environmental law offenders will not be stopped until the people are ready to comply with the laid down rules. “All hands are on deck to make sure there is a high level of compliance. People are natural law breakers, so we handle them the way they want. We normally have the mobile court and security agents on ground for absolute compliance. Plans are afoot to extend the act of compliance to other areas in the state.”

Praise for transport workers

In spite of some people’s lackadaisical attitude to the monthly sanitation exercise, the Commissioner singled out the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for commendation having strictly complied with the environmental law during the particular environmental sanitation exercise.

She therefore urged all and sundry to emulate their exemplary behaviour or face the full wrath of the law. One thing is certain as observed by our correspondent: the state government is reinvigorating its regular inspection visits to various places to ensure that the environments are kept clean and tidy, while warning residents against illegal dumping of refuse to avert flooding during the rainy season.

The commissioner, who recently embarked on another round of inspection tour of the capital city still had to express her displeasure at the rate at which wastes were still being dumped on the road medians and other unauthorised places, saying the situation was worrisome despite the various enlightenment programmes undertaken by the government to sensitise and warn residents against the unwholesome practice. She said: “This habit has become a habitual one which should be curtailed on time before it gets out of hand.

Wastes dumped illegally pose great hazards to human health, so people should patronise the commercial waste contractors for adequate waste disposal and places where social waste contractors ply, people should wait to dump their refuse in the compactors. “Anyone caught dumping refuse illegally will have to face the wrath of the law.

It has come to our notice that some people with exotic cars still bring their wastes to be dumped on road medians, this is bad. These notable people can afford to patronise the commercial waste contractors who will come over to their houses and pick their wastes for just a token.” Buraimoh, for the umpteenth time, admonished residents to be the government keeper by not allowing anyone or any car owner to dump refuse in their vicinity, saying: “It is for your own good, people dumping wastes around you are causing you more harm than good, and results from illegal disposal can affect your health.”

Mobile courts

The commissioner warned that their next outing would be in company of a mobile court to try and sanction erring people immediately, adding that residents should always make use of the ‘rorobins’ placed at different strategic locations within the metropolis for dropping of refuse.

A major highlight of the monitoring exercise was the serving of abatement notices on some shop and house owners at the New Yidi Road and Taiwo Road axis for accumulation of refuse in their premises. On its part, KWEPA had also embarked on massive inspection tours of key institutions in the state, including the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), with a view to keeping them on their toes regarding strict compliance with the state’s environmental laws in their respective institutions.

The agency’s General Manager, Alhaji Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa, who was represented by the Head, Occupational Department, Mr. Tolulope Samuel, said the exercise was part of the agency’s statutory duties at ensuring that the people of the state are adequately protected against the outbreak of epidemic through unsanitary environment, adding that thorough examinations were carried out during the inspection session as the visiting team covered maximum areas.

The Director of Administration of ARMTI, Mr. Temitope Awotoye, who conducted the team round the whole premises, expressed serious concern about the health of the students and the entire residents of the area, saying their health was in jeopardy due to environmental pollution by a factory situated near the school and therefore urged the state government’s intervention to avert the break of epidemic in the Institute and its environs.

It is, however, saddening that despite all entreaties and warnings by the government, some people, even in high places, still relish in sabotaging the state government’s efforts by dropping their household refuse in unauthorised places, not minding the health hazards they would cause residents of the area they dump such refuse.

High profile offenders

A particularly nauseating case was the recent arrest of a domestic aide of a top opposition politician, precisely on May 12 for reportedly dumping a truckload of refuse along the roadside in the metropolis, prompting the state government to have to sternly warn again that it would no longer accept further sabotage of its efforts at ensuring a cleaner environment in the state. “The said aide was accosted at the Flower Garden area of Ilorin on Thursday morning as he offloaded a truckload of refuse by the roadside purportedly at the behest of a former ambassador who is a stalwart of the opposition party.

“We are thoroughly disgusted at this obvious attempt to frustrate the government’s efforts to make the environment clean. It is unthinkable to find opposition figures deliberately littering the streets with garbage and then turning around to make videos of the same scenes and publishing them in their local newspapers for political capital,” according to a statement by the Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bode Towoju.

“We recall that the spokesman of the PDP was recently going round town making and sharing videos of illegal refuse dumps in the early hours of the day to make nonsense of the government’s efforts to clean the environment. The arrest made today, alongside other observations of deliberate sabotage, confirms the long-held belief that certain agent-provocateurs are bent on making the streets constantly dirty just to drive a political narrative.

It does not bother them that this self-serving behaviour could trigger an epidemic in the state. This is unpatriotic behaviour at its worst form. “This is to reiterate to the good people of Kwara State that any deliberate act of sabotage on the government’s efforts at curbing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the metropolis will not be condoned.

“During the ministry’s routine inspection exercise today, May 12, 2022, while taking a tour around the metropolis to ascertain the level of environmental compliance in the state, a driver of a notable personality was caught dumping refuse indiscriminately on an illegal dump site. During interrogation, the said aide claimed he was directed by his boss to dump at the location where he was caught.

“The state government would like to remind the citizenry that indiscriminate dumping of refuse is an offence in Kwara State, irrespective of the social status or calibre of the offender. The government has been proactive enough to sensitise the public on the proper disposal of waste. We urge that the commercial waste collectors assigned to manage waste evacuated from residential areas and commercial locations should be patronised accordingly.

“We assure the good people of Kwara that all environmental violators will not go scot-free and will be sanctioned according to applicable state environmental laws.” Meanwhile, the new Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Remilekun Banigbe, has commended the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq for the proactive measures put in place, and equipping the ministry with adequate equipment to enhance the sanitation exercise, urging residents to take ownership of their environment by discharging their wastes responsibly.

She said: “I appeal to the people to avoid dumping refuse in drainages, road medians and on road side, but make use of the ‘rorobins’ or wait for waste compactor trucks plying their routes for adequate waste disposal to avert any environmental hazards as the rainy season approaches.”

Banigbe equally stressed the need for the people to always remember the saying that: “Cut one tree and plant five trees”, to avert the effect of climate change as one tree is capable of saving four souls. As the situation is, the Kwara State Government may need to apply stricter sanctions on violators of the state’s environmental laws, no matter how highly placed and without fear or favour, to ensure that its efforts to keep the state clean, hygienic and tidy are not sabotaged by unscrupulous people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...