Battling insecurity in Yenagoa

The rate of insecurity in the country is becoming alarming and worrisome ranging from kidnapping, herdsmen’s killing, and the killings by Boko Haram. In fact, all manner of crimes are surging higher every day with no visible solution at hand.

In Bayelsa State for instance, the state earlier before was known for its calmness. Some years back, one can leave his door open, go and anywhere without bothering and no robbery will take place.

That was then, when the criminals had other sources of survival like oil theft, bunkery, kidnappings among other things before the granting of amnesty but today the story has changed, amnesty is also not enough. Crime rate in the state couple with series of cult activities being perpetrated by youths, some of whom are school drop outs is on the increase, the world pandemic Coronavirus didn’t also help matters as it made everybody to be confused.

In Bayelsa State, series of crimes cropped up ranging from POS theft to breaking and entry, to street robbery among other crimes. Although the boys have been on the rampage, the police and other security agencies have not rested on their oars as they have been stepping up to the game. Just recently there was mass mopping of criminals where so many of the boys were arrested.

The Bayelsa State Police Command paraded 17 suspected criminals for various criminal offences, and recovered arms and ammunition. State Police Commissioner, Nkereuwem Akpan, parading the criminals at the Command Headquarters, Ovom, Yenagoa said they comprise 12 armed robbery suspects and five other suspects for cultism and possession of illegal firearms.

He also confirmed that the Bayelsa police also intercepted and arrested a Toyota SUV with 20 bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp along the East-West Road where the driver who wore a military uniform abandoned the vehicle and escaped. According to CP Akpan, the recovered items include, a Toyota SUV with registration number UD 639 KJA, a tricycle with registration number BER 900 QE, 14 locally made pistols, one dummy gun, two shotguns, one Beratta pistol, three 9mm live ammunitions, and five live cartridges.

He said “as a proactive measure to further curtail criminal activities within this lockdown period, the Command has re-jigged its security strategy to confront violent crimes in the state, through focused and intelligence- driven raids on flashpoints, stop and search operations and through functional community policing programs. “It is instructive to state that the Command has rescued kidnapped victims, also worthy of note is the rescue of the SPDC workers and the 80 years old mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council Area, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

“These achievements were made possible due to the cooperation and support of the law-abiding people of the State, who have relentlessly engaged the Police in our renewed fight against crime. One of the paraded suspects, a 20-year old gunrunner Peter Obiora said that he collected N5,000 commission from each gun he sells to criminals.

Obiora from Abia state residing in Yenagoa, said one Uwalaka, still at large, had been supplying him locally made guns to sell to hoodlums at the rate of N20,000 from which he collects his N5,000 commission.

These guys have been terrorizing the state, even the security agents are trying to fight them, they always devise means to manipulate and escape. Most worrisome to residents is that they operate during the day. That was how one Mrs Mary Ike was caught up in the drama on June 15, 2020.

Just like every other day, Mrs Ike had gone to her restaurant at the Custom road, Yenagoa as usual without the premonition of what was going to happen to her that fateful day. Suddenly news just filtered that there was shooting at the area with three gunned down and a woman wounded. Lo and behold, it was Mrs. Ike whose jaw was dismembered from a flying bullet from the guys who were shooting. According to the husband of Mary Ike, Mr Austine Ike, a tricycle driver from Anambra state who spoke to New Telegraph on the phone from Enugu where the woman has been transferred to, said the people that shot her seem to have been on assignation mission. Ike recounted, ”it’s like they came to assassinate somebody. Three people were shot dead there. When they were coming out from, they were shooting harassing people with gun inside the tricycle.

“When my wife was about to come out from her store a flying bullet just caught her and scattered her jaw. “We have moved her out of Bayelsa. By tomorrow (Wednesday 1/07/2020) she is going to enter theater for the second surgery and she will also undergo the third surgery and the surgeries are very expensive. Please I need help. “The first surgery has been done and the doctors advised that she needs to undergo two more surgeries which will cost one million naira. I cannot afford these to save my beloved wife and I have already spent two N250,000 for the first surgery.

“Please I’m calling on Anambra state government, Bayelsa state and all good spirited individuals to lend their helping hands. “This thing happened in this COVID-19 period and things are very difficult. I am just a Keke driver. I can’t afford the hospital bills alone.

I need a helping hand,” he pleaded. Even as the Police do their jobs, they have also been victims of the bad guys but the command has never relented in tailing the killers of their own most of whom were latter captured.

