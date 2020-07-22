Battling over land grabbing allegations in Ginti

A Lagos based lawyer, Ebiwonjumi Obatayo has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the activities of an alleged land grabber, Nofiu Abiodun Kasumu at Ginti in Ijede, Ikorodu Council. He also described as wrong allegations, matters levelled against his client, an estate developer, Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina by Kasumu and his lawyer, Dayo Abudu in reports published by some newspapers alleging the police and military acted in favour of the developer and aided land grabbing activities at Oke Eletu which shared boundary with Ginti in the same Council.

The petition claimed contrary to the reports that Kasumu is a notorious land grabber who paraded thugs and hoodlums with dangerous weapons at Ginti where his client has his residence. He said: “There is a valid interlocutory injunction against Kasumu in favour of the Head, and Principal members of Banjoko Ogidi family of Ginti village in suit No. IKD/ 7551LMW/18 between Alhaji Morufu Olowosago and Kasumu delivered by Justice L.B. Lawal Akapo on December 2, 2019.”

He claimed Kasumu has invaded the comminity several times, stationed thugs on the land and sent away family members from the village noting that attempts to challenge the attacks were unsuccessful due to the man’s wide connection with some senior police officers who aided and abetted his criminal acts.

“The recent attack of Kasumu and his thugs and hoodlums at Ginti was bloody, it was due to quick intervention of police from the state SARS, Ipakodo Annex, Ikorodu that rescued the situation. Two of his thugs were arrested with guns and had been charged to court,” he said.

The lawyer said on March 3, Kasumu was charged to Ijede Magistrate Court, Ikorodu on a 4 count of criminal offences, but the Area ‘N’ command, Ijede received signal from X-Squad, Force CID, Abuja to transfer the case file but the case had already been charged to court.

Obatayo said notwithstanding, officers from Abuja visited the command to physically attempt transfer of the case file.

“In retaliation of their unsuccessful attempt, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and his team leader were invited to Abuja detailed and queried. The lawyer also stated that Kasumu claimed to be the regent of Oke-Eletu despite order of the court restraining him from acting in that capacity.

The petition enjoined the police boss to remove officers who aided and abetted Kasumu from the Force and bring the man and his associates to book to redeem the image of the Police.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman, Oke Eletu Land Monitoring Committee, Pastor Oluremilekun Ajalogun said Kasumu is not the regent of the community but a land grabber who have sold land belonging individuals. He explained that when the man made incursions into Ginti, the elders met and came up with certain resolutions that Oke Eletu has no land in Ginti village.

He said: “Information being Lamina is disturbing Oke Eletu is false.”

Head, Shogba family, Oke Eletu, Oludayo Awolate Osikoya said the family has received series of complaints against Kasumu land grabbing activities.

General Secretary, Oke Eletu community, Oluwatosin Onamade said he has several petitions against Kasumu in his custody.

The Eletu of Oke Eletu elect, High Chief Adeniyi Omotayo Ajayi said Kasumu whose regency was challenged in the High Court in 2014 had received a judgment restraining him from parading himself as the regent but has insisted on claiming that office without challenging the verdict at the Court of Appeal. He said the man claimed he is from Orebajo family but the family has come out to say they have no land in Ginti.

Also speaking, Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina claimed he has his residential building at Ginti village where he has been living since 2007.

According to him, trouble started with Nofiu Kasumu when he (Lamina) bought one acre of land from the Ginti family three years ago and Kasumu invaded the land in the company of some thugs who accompanied him from Oke-Eletu.

“He’s not a member of the Ginti family, he only came to terrorise the people of the village, a lot of people started running helter skelter, we has to go to the palace to settle the matter”

Lamina disclosed further that the Ginti family took Kasumu to court and got an injunction against him not to step on that land again.

