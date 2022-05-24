Battling threats of cultural extinction

There is a growing consciousness and drive towards socio-economic and cultural revival among the original inhabitants of Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the nation’s capital, is said to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Within the last four decades, the city has grown in leaps and bounds in terms of infrastructural development across the various districts.

However, the urbanisation came with serious consequences, especially for the nine indigenous tribes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The indigenous tribes which include Gbaygi, Gwandara, Gade, Koro, Egbira, Bassa, Gwari, Abawa and Amomoa, have amongst other things decried the level of Marginalization they suffer in the Federal Capital Territory.

They have cried out on several occasions, complaining that beside losing their ancestral lands to urbanization, their Identities were also fast eroding away. Many had even shed tears of pain, complaining that their fathers graves were allocated to strangers to build mansions upon, while they were relocated to other places. Inside Abuja gathered that these distraught people are now fighting like wounded lions to ward i off threats of cultural extinction.

They are mobilising their younger generation to embrace any policy or programme that is designed to assist them in their fight for existential relevance. The desire and zeal towards preserving their nearly extinguished culture was recently demonstrated when an Abuja based non-governmental organisation, Helpline Foundation For the Needy in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation organised a training for them.

The training was on traditional skill transfer. About 300 vulnerable women and youths graduated as first batch of the programme. The excitement that saturated the atmosphere was unspeakable. The beneficiaries were glad to have learnt the skills of making their various tribes traditional attires. Inside Abuja learnt that the nine indigenous tribes have very unique traditional attires, which also represent their identity.

At the graduation and exhibition ceremony, representative of the nine tribes that spoke about the cultural reawakening, said that even the spirit of their ancestors would be glad in eternity, seeing that interest in traditional attires is been renewed. Some of them also expressed the hope that other organisations, and even governments will further help in advertising them to the world.

Solomon Garda who spoke on behalf of the Gbaygi tribe, said the Ajesinda attire of the indigenous Gbaygi people represents their ancestral strength for war. He noted that whenever a Gbaygi person puts on the attire, it was a sign of preparedness for warfare. Abubakar Yahuza who represented the Gwandara tribe, was thankful to the organisers of the program, as he adorned himself with Gwandara’s traditional attires.

Yahuza said he was particularly excited because the younger generation showed interest in learning the skills that aided their ancestors greatness. The President of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said the decision to train women and youths on how to make their various tribes traditional attires, was borne out of the desire to empower them economically, while also helping them preserve their dying cultural heritage.

Ahmadu who was represented by the Project Coordinator, Helpline Foundation, Arome Onoja, said the project also has the capacity to promote the rights of Abuja’s Original Inhabitants.

According to her, the partnership between her Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation through its Resource Centre For Human Right And Civic Education (CHRICED) undertook the rescue mission for the benefit of posterity.

He added: “The Helpline Foundation with support from MacArthur Foundation through the CHRICED engaged the Original inhabitants of the FCT in traditional skill transfer, the traditional attires, which is the obvious means of identifying the people, a skill which almost went on extinction before the coming of this rescue mission project under the subtitle; Revamping The Ol Culture Through Economic Empowerment And Cultural Preservation.

“We have proudly engaged 300 vulnerable and marginalized women and youth in the traditional skill transfer program, part of whom shall be graduating today the first batch. “We are sure that this skill so far gained will not only revamp their cultures but will serve as a veritable means of livelihood. “As part of the programme, there will be an exhibition to showcase what our participants have produced this is to show you how prepared the Ol are to continue to preserve and sustain their culture via the display of their traditional Identification.

“To the participants graduating today, I want to welcome you to a new world because this is a new thing happening to you today.

“The certificate that will be presented to you today is a prove of your resilience and determination to preserve your culture, apart from that, the skill is for you to gain two things number one, to preserve your culture in the midst of rapid urban progress and then sustenance if livelihood. “It is on this note I will advise as a mother that you should not put this knowledge under the carpet but go and make profit from this vocation you have acquired so cheap.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...