Bauchi: 9 killed, 5 injured in separate auto crashes

At least nine persons have been killed in two separate auto crashes involving three vehicles in different locations in Bauchi State According to a report from Zebra 30, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Toro-Magaman Gumau, one of the crashes occurred yesterday at 0625hrs, reported at 0630hrs, while FRSC personnel arrived at the scene at 0635hrs making a response time of five minutes.

The crash occurred at Panshanu on the ever-busy Bauchi- Jos Federal Highway involving a Toyota HiAce with registration number, KGG 26 LG and a Peugeot Boxer J5 without registration number, both used for commercial purposes.

Five male adults were involved in the crash and all died as they were burnt beyond recognition due to the fire that engulfed the vehicles following a tyre burst as well as loss of control (LOC).

The burnt corpses and the vehicles were handed over to NPF Toro Division as reported by DRC CS Kangtun, OC, Zebra for the Unit Commander. Earlier, another accident on the Bagel Bridge along the Bauchi-Dass Road in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State left four people dead and five others injured.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Bauchi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, said the four people were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed and five others sustained various degrees of injuries including bruises and fractures.

He said that the fatal crash which occurred on Monday at about 10.30am, at kilometre 15 near the Bagel Bridge. Abdullahi added that the vehicle involved in the crash is a commercial Galaxy Ford with registration number: MSA 72- XD with nine people – eight male adults and one female adult.

He said that the crash was caused by loss of control by the driver whose name was not yet known. According to him, the vehicle was taken by the Nigeria Police Force Motor Transport Department, Dass Division.

